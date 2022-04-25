Page to Stage sets auditions for plays
STAMFORD — Auditions for Page to Stage, a series of short original outdoor plays by Stamford writers to be presented June 25 and 26, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 28, and 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at Mountain Dog Café at 5 Harper St. in Stamford.
According to a media release, actors and interested community members may read for the wide variety of roles that need to be filled for eight plays.
Auditions may be scheduled by contact Marisa Caruso at mrsacrso@gmail.com or 845-401-8681.
Program to feature four first-timers
TREADWELL — Word Thursdays will celebrate 30 years of readings with in-person readings at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 28, at Bright Hill Press & Literary Center at 94 Church St. in Treadwell. The readings will also be streamed live on Facebook.
According to a media release, featured poets and writers will be Robert Bensen of Oneonta; Ginnah Howard of Otego; Bertha Rogers of Treadwell, and Sharon Ruetenik of Delhi, all of whom were featured during the first year of Word Thursdays in 1992. Refreshments will be served during intermission.
Local poets and writers, to include Lisa Wujnovich, Michael Piercy and Teresa Winchester, may read from their own works or works by others for up to three minutes.
There is a suggested donation of $3 to attend. Students will be admitted for free.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/2p8acxht for information and to register.
Spaghetti supper to be held Friday
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — The Richfield Springs Community Center will sponsor a take-out only spaghetti supper from 4 p.m. until sold out Friday, April 29. The Community Center is at 6 Ann St. in Richfield Springs.
The $11 dinner will include spaghetti with or without meat, tossed salad with dressing, roll with butter and a brownie. Gluten-free pasta will also be available.
Proceeds will benefit the Community Center’s age-related programs for those in Richfield Springs and the surrounding communities.
Ham dinner set for Saturday
SCHENEVUS — A drive-up takeout ham dinner will be held from 4 to 6:30 pm. Saturday, April 30, at the United Methodist Church in Schenevus.
Ham with mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, applesauce, cabbage salad, rolls and homemade pies will be available by donation.
Call 607-638-5525 for local deliver.
Society to sponsor pancake breakfast
FLY CREEK — The Fly Creek Historical Society will have its annual pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. until noon Sunday, May 1, at its building on Cemetery Road in Fly Creek.
There is a suggested donation of $8 for adults and $5 for children.
The menu will include pancakes, sausage, homefries, eggs, biscuits with sausage gravy, grits, applesauce and an assortment of beverages.
Veteran quilter to have trunk show
COBLESKILL — The Peaceable Day Quilters Quilt Guild will meet in person from 10:30 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, May 3, at the Fusion Church hall at 375 N. Grand St. in Cobleskill.
A trunk show will be presented by veteran quilter Shirley VanDewerker, who has been a quilter for more than 20 years.
Area quilters, from beginner to experienced, are encouraged to attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.