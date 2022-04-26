Program on hotel set for Wednesday
FLY CREEK — Members of the Fly Creek Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, at their building on Cemetery Road in Fly Creek. A program will be presented on the Fly Creek Hotel.
The public is invited to attend. Light refreshments will be served.
Donations wanted for rummage sale
GILBERTSVILLE — Donations are wanted for a rummage sale to be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at Gilbertsville Baptist Church in New Life Fellowship Hall on Commercial Street in Gilbertsville.
Donations may be left from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 27, or 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, April 28. No clothing or shoes will be accepted.
Call 607-783-2853 for more information.
Crafters to be at Butternut Grange
GILBERTSVILLE — A craft show will be held at Butternut Grange Hall at 7 Bloom St. in Gilbertsville from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, April 30.
Craft vendors will be set up downstairs in the dining room. Customers should use the side entrance.
Pancakes for Polio set for Saturday
SIDNEY — Pancakes for Polio, an eat-in or takeout pancake breakfast will be held from 7 a.m. until noon Saturday, April 30, at Sidney Fire Department’s Training Center at 76 River St. in Sidney.
Sponsored by the Rotary Club of Sidney, the all-you-can-eat breakfast will include sausage and eggs and drink options.
The cost will be $8 for adults and $5 for children 7 to 12. Children 6 and younger may eat for free.
Proceeds will be donated to the polio eradication campaign Polio Plus.
Masons to sponsor dinner by takeout
LAURENS — A $12 chicken and biscuit dinner will be available for takeout from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, May 1, at the Masonic Lodge at 7 Brook St. in Laurens.
Patrons are requested to be masked upon arrival.
Proceeds will help fund lodge activities.
Arbor Day events planned in Oxford
OXFORD — The Oxford Village Tree Board will host its 35th Tree City USA Arbor Day celebration at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 30, at the Lafayette Park bandstand.
According to a media release,
Oxford Mayor Terry M. Stark will accept a Tree City USA flag from state DEC Forester Greg Owens. Oxford has been named a Tree City USA by the National Arbor Day Foundation for 28 consecutive years.
Seedling Fraser fir trees and a variety of seedling shrubs will be distributed and recipients will be encouraged to have an Arbor Day planting celebration of their own.
The Oxford Village Tree Board includes John Godfrey, Jeanie Petersen, Gray Stevens, Sandy Dain, Jean Curtis, Courtney Emerson, David Branham and Leslie Renfrow.
Reception, auction to close out exhibit
DELHI — A reception, fundraiser and May Day celebration will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 1, at Bushel Collective at 106 Main St. in Delhi.
According to a media release, Bushel will close out its Farm Hands exhibit with refreshments, a farm-fresh potluck and auction of tattered clothing and farmer art followed by musical entertainment.
Money raised will go to the 607 Community Supported Agriculture Food Justice programs designed to buy foods from local farms to donate to underserved communities including upstate pantries and downstate mutual aid partners.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/mhw3xr9k to register.
Email info@bushelcollective.org or visit www.bushelcollective.org for more information.
