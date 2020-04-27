Thursday concert to feature flutist
WALTON — Music on the Delaware’s sixth Virtual House Party will be presented from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 30, and will feature flutist Linda Hickman.
According to a media release, Hickman is a traditional Irish flute and whistle player. Her program will include selections she learned from Jack Coen and Mike Rafferty, as well as a recently composed tune.
Thursday's concert identification number is 763 307 078. The password is 514379. The web address is https://tinyurl.com/ycbw4k3b.
The next three Zoom Room concerts will feature Bill Seneschal on May 7; John Colonna on May 14; and Ira McIntosh on May 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.