Writing contest set to begin in Andes
ANDES — Tails and Tales, the summer reading program at Andes Public Library will feature a writing contest.
According to a media release, contest entries will be accepted from May 1 to Aug. 1.
There are three age groups, youths 8 to 12, teens 13 to 17, and adults 18 and older. Categories include Tall Tales, using a local legend or favorite animal; Animal Fables, that include a moral lesson similar to Aesop’s Fables; and Animal Folk Tales, that use the actions of animals to explain occurrences in the natural world such as the changing seasons or night and day.
Submissions should not exceed 1,000 words and may be typed or neatly handwritten.
Prizes will be awarded to the winners in August.
All story submissions will be displayed for the public.
Call 845-676-3333, email an.ill@4cls.org or visit www.andeslibrary.org for more information.
Oxford to observe Arbor Day May 1
OXFORD – The Oxford Village Tree Board will present its 34th “Tree City USA” Arbor Day Celebration at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 1, at the bandstand in LaFayette Park.
According to a media release, plans, while scaled back to avoid a large crowd, include a proclamation, 27th annual Tree City USA flag and award presentation, announcement of the three Oxford Academy fifth-grade Arbor Day poster contest winners and distribution of free seedling evergreen trees and shrubs.
Board members include John Godfrey, Jeanie Petersen, Gray Stevens, Sandy Dain and Jean Curtis.
Call 607-843-2512 or email vgoxford@stny.rr.com for more information.
Masons to host takeout dinner
LAURENS — A takeout chicken and biscuit dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, May 2, at the Masonic Lodge at 7 Brook St. in Laurens.
Chicken with biscuits, mixed vegetables, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and ice cream with strawberries will be included for $10 per dinner.
COVID guidelines will be followed. Patrons should arrive wearing masks.
Proceeds will support college scholarships, community assistance, Scout troops and lodge maintenance.
Blood drive set in area community
WORCESTER — A blood drive will be held from noon until 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, at the Worcester Municipal building at 19 Katie Lane in Worcester.
Appointments may be made by calling 607-397-8119 or 800-733-2767. On the day of the drive, visit redcrossblood.org/rapid pass for a speedier check-in time.
Baked ziti entrée to be May dinner
FRANKLIN — St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Main Street in Franklin will host a takeout dinner featuring baked ziti with salad and desserts from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 6.
Guests are asked to use the Main Street Chapel entrance to pick up their meals. Masks are required.
The monthly dinners are in support of the on-going interior renovation project.
Free-will offerings will be accepted.
Area town to offer two disposal days
SIDNEY — Disposal days for town of Sidney residents will be from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, May 6 and 7.
According to a media release, metal, appliances, computers, TVs and up to 20 rimless tires per individual may be brought to the highway garage on county Route 23.
All wood and/or plastic should be removed from any metal, a signed statement will be required for any Freon units and no off-road tires will be accepted.
Call 607-369-9152 for more information.
Living Waters team to sponsor dinner
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Living Waters for the World team will sponsor a Mexican-themed takeout dinner starting at 4 p.m. Friday, May 7, until sold out. Pick up will be available at the First Presbyterian Church at the corner of Church and Pioneer streets in Cooperstown and Origins Café at 558 Beaver Meadow Road.
The dinner will include a 10-pack of prepared green chile queso, chicken, or pork filled tamales. Customers may choose their own combinations to make up their 10-pack.
Proceeds will go toward maintenance and supplies for existing clean water installations in the team’s partner villages in Honduras, which have reportedly been severely impacted by recent hurricanes and the pandemic.
Call 607-547-8401 for more information and to place an order.
