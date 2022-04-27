Arbor Day events planned in Oxford
OXFORD — The Oxford Village Tree Board will host its 35th Tree City USA Arbor Day celebration at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 30, at the Lafayette Park bandstand.
According to a media release, Oxford Mayor Terry M. Stark will accept a Tree City USA flag from state DEC Forester Greg Owens. Oxford has been named a Tree City USA by the National Arbor Day Foundation for 28 consecutive years.
Free seedling Fraser fir trees and a variety of seedling shrubs will be distributed and recipients will be encouraged to have their own Arbor Day planting celebrations.
The Oxford Village Tree Board includes John Godfrey, Jeanie Petersen, Gray Stevens, Sandy Dain, Jean Curtis, Courtney Emerson, David Branham and Leslie Renfrow. Visit www.oxfordny.com/goverment/ treeboard for more information.
Reception, auction to close out exhibit
DELHI — A reception, fundraiser and May Day celebration will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 1, at Bushel Collective at 106 Main St. in Delhi.
According to a media release, Bushel will close out its Farm Hands exhibit with refreshments, a farm-fresh potluck and auction of tattered clothing and farmer art followed by musical entertainment.
Money raised will go to the 607 Community Supported Agriculture Food Justice programs designed to buy foods from local farms to donate to underserved communities including upstate pantries and downstate mutual aid partners.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/mhw3xr9k to register. Email info@bushelcollective.org or visit www.bushelcollective.org for more information.
Walk to overcome poverty to be held
COBLESKILL — The 2022 Schoharie County Aggie Scott Memorial CROP Hunger Walk will start and end at Cobleskill United Methodist Church on Sunday, May 1. The 2.8 mile walk around Cobleskill will begin after registration, from 1:15 to 1:30 p.m. and a short program.
According to a media release, the walk may be completed in-person or virtually provided virtual donations are turned in before 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
Scott, who died in 2011, was a longtime regular Walk participant and is credited with raising large sums of money for the cause. The event was named in her memory after her passing.
Team Empie will carry on for avid Walk supporter Lee Empie, whose family committed to continue his efforts after his passing in 2019.
Food pantries at Catholic Charities in Cobleskill, Cobleskill United Methodist Church and Middleburgh Reformed Church will receive a share of the money raised at the event.
CROP Hunger Walk planning team members include Treasurer Marty Blankowitz, Statistician Tracy Smith and Arranger John Jarvis.
The acronym CROP stands for Communities Responding to Overcome Poverty.
Online registration is available at www.crophungerwalk.orgcobleskill ny.
Call Jarvis at 518-234-2933 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.