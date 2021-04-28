Bramley Mountain to be site of hike
DELHI — A 3.5 mile loop hike will be begin on Bramley Mountain Trailhead on Glen Burnie Road, at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 15. The rain date will be Sunday, May 16.
According to a media release, the hike will go through an abandoned quarry 1.9 miles to the summit which was the site of a fire tower.
The top of the mountain features views of the Delaware River Valley and Western Catskills. The trail is described as moderately difficult and hiking will be at a leisurely pace.
Social distancing will be required. Hikers are to register by Saturday, May 8, with John Sandman at sandmajm@delhi.edu. Write Bramley Hike in the subject line.
The hike is sponsored by the Delhi Village Bicentennial Committee and Catskill Mountain Club.
May tour to feature Delhi architecture
DELHI — The Village Bicentennial Committee and Delhi Historical Society will co-sponsor a walking tour of historical architecture in the village of Delhi at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 22.
According to a media release, “Stroll Back Through Time: Tour of Historical Architecture,” will be given by Professor Lisa Tessier from the SUNY Delhi School of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
The tour will begin at the SUNY Delhi sign at the base of the campus. Parking will be available on campus in the lower level G-lot.
Registration is required by Saturday, May 15, with Lisa Tessier at tessielm@delhi.edu. Walking Tour should be written in the subject line.
