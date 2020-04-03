Library schedules online programs
WALTON — Shadow Puppet Storytime will be presented at 10:30 a.m. Fridays in April live on the William B. Ogden Free Library’s Facebook page.
The following programs will be offered via the conferencing app Zoom.
At 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, the Walton Writers Group will meet. Go to https://us04web.zoom.us/j/398905438 to join the meeting. The meeting ID number is 398 905 438.
At 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, the Book Club will discuss “Miracle Creek” by Angie Kim. Go to https://us04web.zoom.us/j/750654974 to join the meeting. The meeting ID number is 750 654 974.
A poetry reading will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 29. Go to https://us04web.zoom.us/j/629054569 to join the program. The meeting ID number is 629 054 569.
Community residents in need of internet access are reminded that the library’s Wi-Fi is availble to use outside their building at 42 Gardiner Place in Walton.
Business resource hub created by group
SCHOHARIE — The Schoharie Economic Enterprise Corp. has created an online COVID-19 Business Resource Hub. It is available at https://www.seecny-19.org/.
According to a media release, the site includes information to help organizations and professionals best manage their business during what has been referred to as a most challenging time. Resources are geared to business owners and nonprofit leaders as well as creative professional, independent contractors, crafters and farmers.
Included are Schoharie County Public Health updates, workforce programs, access to capital, safety regulations, utility relief, trade associations, volunteer opportunities, a resource guide to government representatives, agricultural, state and local agency resources.
The results of a COVID-19 business impact survey are also available on the hub and a second COVID-19 survey on economic injury and broadband will be available to complete until Saturday, April 4. SEEC will use the survey results to measure the economic impact, coordinate recovery programs and advocate for relief as needed.
According to information on its website, SEEC was organized to strengthen Schoharie County by fostering its economic growth. SEEC serves as a liaison to local municipalities and institutional leaders with the common goal of highlighting distinctive points of light within the community, cultivating entrepreneurial endeavors and enhancing the ability of local businesses to add value to their enterprises. SEEC is guided by social, environmental and financial principles that will accelerate growth and help provide sustainability through a collaborative and thriving business community. It operates as a nonprofit organization.
