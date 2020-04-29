Public hearing set on village budget
MILFORD — A public hearing on the village of Milford budget will be held from 5 to 5:15 p.m. Thursday, April 30. A board meeting will follow.
Participation is accessible two ways, using the Zoom videoconferencing app or online at at Zoom.us.
The link to the meeting is https://tinyurl.com/ybcyrx49. If dialing in, the phone number is 1-301-715-8592 and the passcode is 83120381304#.
Article provides meal suggestions
Cooperative Extension of Schoharie and Otsego Counties has shared another of its “Life’s Solutions” articles to help families and individuals cope with food shortages that, because of the regional outbreak of COVID-19, reportedly continue to present food shopping challenges, most recently with beef, pork and chicken.
According to a media release, “Making the Most of What You Have” encourages eating a combination of foods from the five food groups that include vegetables, fruits, grains, lean protein and dairy. The article focuses on eating healthy while trying to stretch the food budget by making meals with ingredients already in the home, including leftovers. Creating something totally new with available ingredients is also encouraged such as a grain bowl.
Using frozen and canned fruits and vegetables in muffins, smoothies, soups, stews and stir-fries is suggested along with making potato pancakes with leftover mashed potatoes and using beans high in protein and fiber in place of meat. A burger recipe using beans is available at http://cceschoharie-otsego.org/garbanzo-bean-burgers.
Contact Nutrition Program Educator Michelle Leveski at 518-234-4303, ext. 115, or mml39@cornell.edu for more food tips and nutritional information, including grain bowl and potato pancake recipes.
Visit https://blogs.cornell.edu/efnep-schoharie-otsego/ to read the article in its entirety.
Help available to seniors in need
COOPERSTOWN — Seniors in need of groceries or medications may call 607-547-2213 or email coopseniorcenter@gmail.com. Volunteers from the Cooperstown Senior Community Center and/or Cooperstown Lions Club will assist them with their needs.
Caution urged with use of disinfectants
HAMDEN — The Consumer News Service at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County has issued information regarding how and with what products homes should be disinfected as well as how foods should be handled during the current health crisis caused by the coronavirus.
"Be Safe Disinfecting Your Home" is available online at https://tinyurl.com/y95dk962.
Contact Jeanne Darling at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County at 607-865-6531 for more information.
Child care needs addressed in act
HAMDEN — The Child Care Resource and Referral program at Delaware Opportunities is connecting income eligible essential workers with child care needs with scholarships provided in the federal government's Cornonavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act.
According to a media release, essential workers who employ a regulated child care provider will receive free care as long as funds are available. All licensed and regulated providers caring for the children of essential workers are eligible to participate in the program.
Individuals who meet the definition of an essential employee with child care needs may register for assistance at https://tinyurl.com/y7acmt67. Registrants will be contacted by Delaware Opportunities within one business day for more information.
Call a day care specialist at 607-746-620, or 877-746-2279 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, email daycare@delop.org; or visit www.delawareopportunities.org for more information.
Forms available for art scholarship
COOPERSTOWN — Students planning to pursue art at the college level who will graduate from a Clark Scholarship-eligible school district in 2020, may apply for an art scholarship from the Cooperstown Art Association. The organization has $1,400 in its scholarship fund.
Eligible schools include Cherry Valley-Springfield, Cooperstown, Edmeston, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, Laurens, Milford, Milford BOCES, Morris, Mount Markham, Owen D. Young, Richfield Springs, Schenevus and Worcester. Homeschooled students living within those school districts are also eligible.
There is no application fee. Each applicant should provide a portfolio of five pieces that represent their work. Entries must include a numbered list that corresponds to the images in each portfolio with titles and mediums, as well as the application form.
Application forms are available online at www.cooperstownart.com and should be emailed with portfolios to gallery@cooperstownart.com before 4 p.m. Friday, June 12.
Portfolios will be juried by Martha Greenbank Sharer, a local artist and former art instructor.
CAA is housed in the village office/library building at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown.
