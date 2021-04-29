Regional Job Fair set for Tuesday
NORWICH — Delaware, Chenango, Madison, Otsego BOCES, in partnership with Otsego Northern Catskills BOCES and the chambers of commerce in the counties of Chenango Delaware and Otsego, will join in hosting a Regional Job Fair beginning at noon Tuesday, May 4.
According to a media release, students will join via Zoom to connect with regional employers through electronic chats. Community members seeking employment opportunities may join the virtual job fair at 1 p.m.
Students are expected to participate from more than 35 schools. The job fair platform will include live Zoom links for students and job seekers to connect directly with employers. Seniors will be able to access information needed to apply for jobs, while employers will promote their openings.
The job fair link is available at www.dcmoboces.com and will also be posted at the partner websites.
Call Chris McCall-Hopkins at 607-334-1454 for more information.
