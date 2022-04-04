Habitat seeking partner families
As of April 1, Habitat for Humanity of Otsego County began seeking local families or individuals interested in partnering with the organization to become owners of homes described in a media release as safe and affordable.
Otsego County residents interested in living in a Habitat for Humanity home are encouraged to complete an interest form by May 31. Forms are available online at HabitatOtsego.org or may be requested by by contacting the office.
According to the release, Habitat partners are required to meet income/credit guidelines and agree to work with HFHOC on obtaining an affordable loan, be willing to help build Habitat homes and have worked or lived in Otsego County for at least one year.
Families or individuals who are selected to partner with HFHOC will be assisted in the completion of the process of purchasing a Habitat home, including applying for a low-interest mortgage.
Local volunteers provide the majority of the labor.
Homeowner education and basic home maintenance lessons are also provided to partners.
Call HFHOC at 607-432-8784 or email HabitatOtsego@gmail.com for more information.
Two hikes planned to watch for birds
OAKSVILLE — Otsego Land Trust staff and Delaware Otsego Audubon Society will present an evening bird watch and Woodcock counting hike at Parslow Road Conservation Area at 127 Parslow Road in Oaksville, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 6 and 20.
According to a media release, local birders Bob Donnelly, Charlie Scheim and Sandy Bright will lead the 90-minute hikes.
The wet thickets, shrubby swamps and open fields at Parslow Road Conservation Area are reported to be ideal habitats for American Woodcock.
Hikers will listen and look for birds that inhabit the protected property. When the sun sets at 7:30 p.m., the group will assemble in the best location to view and count the Woodcocks. A headlamp or flashlight and binoculars are recommended.
Registration is requested and may be completed by emailing Marcie@otsegolandtrust.org or calling 607-547-2366, ext. 103.
Parslow Road Conservation Area is owned and protected by Otsego Land Trust for public enjoyment.
Visit otsegolandtrust.org for more information.
Barbecued chicken options available
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — Advance orders for takeout Brooks’ House of Bar-B-Q chicken dinners as well as chicken halves may be made until Thursday, April 7, by calling 315-858-1451 or 315-858-2357.
Baked goods will also be available at the event set for 4 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9.
Sponsored by the Church of Christ Uniting at 22 Church St. in Richfield Springs, dinners will include a chicken half, roasted potatoes, baked beans, and roll for $11. Chicken halves will be sold for $8 each.
Community dinner to feature soups
FRANKLIN — St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Main Street in Franklin will host a dine-in or takeout homemade soups buffet from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 7, as its monthly Community Dinner.
The all-you-want-to-eat dinner will include a variety of soup options, salad and desserts.
Free-will offerings will be accepted with proceeds designated for the church’s on-going interior renovation project.
Reception to mark opening of exhibit
NORWICH — A reception will mark the opening of Loom & Doom, an exhibit by Kelsey Merreck Wagner, at 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 8, at Chenango Arts Council at 27 W. Main St. in Norwich.
According to a media release, Wagner weaves plastics and environmental justice into a one-of-a-kind exhibit. The exhibit will be on display in CAA’s two galleries through April 29.
Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and weekends by appointment.
Call 607-336-2787 for more information.
Church to sponsor rummage sale days
SIDNEY — A rummage sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, April 8, at the United Methodist Church at 12 Liberty St. in Sidney.
A bag sale will follow from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, April 9.
Easter Egg Huntset in Unadilla
UNADILLA —An Easter Egg Hunt will be hosted by Unadilla Public Library at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, for youngsters from 1 to 12 years old at Community House Field.
Participants will be divided into age groups and should bring their own baskets.
Prizes will be awarded in each age group and each child will receive a free book from the library.
Lasagna dinner to be by donation
WEST LAURENS — The West Laurens Fire Department will accept donations for its takeout lasagna dinner scheduled from 4 p.m. until the food is gone Saturday, April 9. The firehouse is at 2766 State Highway 23.
Yearly meeting set by cemetery group
SPRINGFIELD — The annual lot holders meeting of the Springfield Cemetery Association will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at the firehouse in East Springfield.
Pomona Grange to meet Saturday
GILBERTSVILLE — Otsego County Pomona Grange will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at Butternut Valley Grange Hall at 7 Bloom Street in Gilbertsville.
All first place contest entries should be submitted by 12:30 p.m. These include woodworking, quilting, needlework, cloudscape photography and coloring book art.
Reports from each Grange in the county will be given and resolutions will be acted on. Approved resolutions will be sent to the appropriate state government representatives for their consideration.
Bassett Healthcare Network Director of Quality Laura Palada will present information pertaining to the coronavirus and future projections related to pandemics and how individuals may prepare.
