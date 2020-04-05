Volunteers needed to sew face masks SCHOHARIE — As health and safety concerns caused by the outbreak of the coronavirus continue locally, Schoharie Area Long Term Development is seeking volunteers to sew and donate masks for local distribution. The request follows federal and state government recommendations that cloth masks be worn by everyone when out in public.
According to a media release, more than 2,000 masks are needed to meet local needs. The recommendation is based on concerns that the virus could be spread by infected people who are asymptomatic.
Volunteers are requested to email Anne at info@saltdevelopment.org or call her at 585-737-1531 and let her know how many masks SALT Development can expect to receive the week of April 6.
As further stated in the release, SALT also needs volunteers who can pick up and drop off handmade protective fabric masks for sanitizing and re-distribution.
Visit: https://www.saltdevelopment.org/covid/ for more information on the SALT Development COVID-19 protective fabric mask response.
SALT Development is described as a nonprofit organization focused on recovery and economic development in Schoharie County.
Area blood drives set at two sites
COOPERSTOWN — A Red Cross blood drive will be held from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 10, at St. Mary's Parish Hall at 31 Elm St. in Cooperstown.
The Red Cross will also have a blood drive from noon until 5 p.m. Monday, April 27, at Community Bible Chapel at 577 Greenough Road in Toddsville.
Visit redcrossblood.org of call 800-733-2767 to schedule an appointment.
