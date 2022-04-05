Easter Egg Hunt set in Unadilla
UNADILLA —An Easter Egg Hunt will be hosted by the Unadilla Public Library at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, for youngsters from 1 to 12 years old at Community House Field.
Participants will be divided into age groups and should bring their own baskets.
Prizes will be awarded in each age group and each child will receive a free book from the library.
County Pomona Grange to meet
GILBERTSVILLE — Otsego County Pomona Grange will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at Butternut Valley Grange Hall at 7 Bloom St. in Gilbertsville.
All first place contest entries should be submitted by 12:30 p.m. They include woodworking, quilting, needlework, cloudscape photography and coloring book art.
Reports from each Grange in the county will be given and resolutions will be acted on. Approved resolutions will be sent to the appropriate state government representatives for their consideration.
Bassett Healthcare Network Director of Quality Laura Palada will present information pertaining to the coronavirus and future projections related to pandemics and how individuals may prepare.
Hydrant upkeeep scheduled
OTEGO — The village of Otego Streets and Water Department will conduct hydrant maintenance by flushing fire hydrants the week of April 11 to 15.
Call Superintendent of Public Works Arlu T. Whitaker at 607-988-6332 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.