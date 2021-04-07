Young Child Week to be celebrated
NORWICH — Chenango County Young Children & Families will virtually celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Week of the Young Child from April 10 to 16, on its Facebook page.
According to a media release, activities designed to support, encourage and inspire children, families and care providers will be presented by organizers from The Place, Family Enrichment Network, SUNY Morrisville’s Early Childhood Program and early childhood educators.
Starting Saturday, April 10, participants may share their experiences, photos, videos and stories in the comments of each post to create a greater sense of community throughout the virtual event. The observance will end with a celebration of family and community on Saturday, April 16.
Participants may register for a free project kit to coincide with what will be shared on Facebook throughout the week. Registration is available on the Chenango County Young Children & Families Facebook page or by calling The Place at 607-336-9696 by Thursday, April 8, for pick-up Friday, April 9, at The Place at 20 E. Main St. in Norwich.
