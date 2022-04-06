Area college sets spring open house
SUNY COBLESKILL — A spring open house will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 10, in Knapp Hall at SUNY Cobleskill.
According to a media release, prospective students and families will tour the campus, meet with professors, participate in live, hands-on demonstrations and meet college students and staff.
The event, for high school sophomore, juniors, seniors and college transfers, is designed to give visitors a sense of what life is like as a student at SUNY Cobleskill.
Visit www.cobleskill.edu/openhouse to register.
