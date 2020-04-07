Concerts to be aired weekly in April
WALTON — Music on the Delaware will offer a series of weekly live-streamed mini-concerts from 7 to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday.
Audience members can access the concerts on the internet using the video conferencing app Zoom.
According to a media release, called Virtual House Parties, two performances have already taken place. The first featured Don Gilkinson on March 28, and the second, Kimberly Hawkey on April 2.
The third zoom Virtual House Party will be presented on Thursday, April 9. Oneonta musician Randy Miritello will be the guest. Miritello has reportedly been singing and writing songs since 1987. He performs solo, but also leads the bands Hop City Hellcats and Horseshoe Lounge Playboys. His songwriting and musical style draw from his upbringing in upstate New York and his travels around the world. Sometimes country, sometimes folk or bluegrass and sometimes rockabilly and blues, his songs tell stories of love, murder and occasional wild times, according to a media release.
Irish fiddler Pat Reynolds will be featured on April 16. Reynolds will present Irish dance tunes he learned in Mayo and Galway as well from his participation in numerous sessions around the globe.
Walton country and folk musician Larry Jamieson will appear on April 23. Founding member of Country Express, a dance band, Jamieson will sing and play country, folk and rock numbers.
Flutist Linda Hickman will be featured on April 30. Hickman will present some of the old tunes for dancing she learned from Irish traditional flute player Jack Coen.
Visit https://zoom.us/j/763307078 pwd=b2UzTHpzM1NuSVduaVlFbnJlUDQ1dz09 to join the meeting. The meeting identification number is 763 307 078 and the password is 514379.
Visit https://www.facebook.com/musiconthedelaware/ for more information.
Two annual events canceled this year
COOPERSTOWN — Two annual Cooperstown events have been canceled because of public safety concerns regarding the local outbreak of COVID-19, according to event organizer Rich McCaffery. The events include Easter in the Village sponsored by the Lions Club of Cooperstown and the Tunnicliff Inn scheduled for Saturday, April 11, and the Cooperstown Village Yard Sale scheduled for Saturday, June 6.
Penny collection won by fourth grade
WALTON — The 23rd annual UHS Delaware Valley Hospital fundraiser Pennies from Heaven was held at Townsend Elementary School in Walton in February.
Students brought pennies to school in envelopes, baggies, boxes, plastic milk jugs and all sorts of containers.
The community-wide project is described as a friendly contest between classrooms as they compete for a lunch party awarded to the class that collects more pennies than than any other class. Ice cream goes to everyone else.
Crystal Wood's fourth grade class won this year with 140 pounds of pennies.
The school as a whole collected 946 pounds of pennies, totaling $1,630.54. The staff of Wayne Bank counted them and the Walton Country Store donated lunch to the winning class.
Throughout its 23-year history, students have collected 23,206 pounds of pennies for a total of $39,373.06 in donations.
Donations are used to upgrade hospital facilities or equipment.
