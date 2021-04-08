Series to address changes in climate
EAST MEREDITH — Hanford Mills Museum’s online InterActions series will continue at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 8, with artist Richard Kathmann and Cornell University Associate Professor of Landscape Architecture Joshua Cerra.
According to a media release, Kathmann paints abstract and landscape works of his Catskills surroundings. He sees the effects of climate change, invasive species and variable forestry practices. A resident of East Meredith, Kathmann served as Hanford Mills Museum’s first executive director.
Cerra has practiced as a designer and ecologist for more than 25 years combined. Since 2013, Cerra has directed Climate-adaptive Design, which links design students with flood-prone Hudson riverfront municipalities to develop alternative design strategies for more climate-adapted and connected waterfront areas. Cerra is also a principal investigator for the Cornell Climate Change Garden, an interpretive research installation on the Cornell campus. Cerra works with his students to explore landscape architecture design strategies as they relate to New York waterways and climate change and his research focuses on the social-ecological systems created between humans and landscapes.
Visit hanfordmills.org for more information and to register.
Cemetery group sets Thursday meeting
EAST SPRINGFIELD — Lot owners will gather for the annual meeting of the Springfield Cemetery Association at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 8, at the East Springfield Fire Station at 5733 U.S. Route 20.
Project proposals wanted for funding
Otsego Audubon Society is seeking to identify and help fund projects in its region that address climate change through the Audubon in Action 2021 Community Climate Action grant program.
According to a media release, applications are open for individuals and community members, schools, colleges and college groups, nonprofit organizations and municipalities.
Grants will fund projects that protect birds and their habitats against climate change on a local level.
Project proposals are due by 5 p.m. Friday, May 14. Informational sessions will be provided on Zoom to those who register at 7 p.m. April 8 and 29. Recipients will be announced on May 28.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/kbuewbbw for more information and a project application. Registration links for the informational sessions are also in the application document.
Masons to host takeout dinner
LAURENS — A takeout chicken and biscuit dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, April 11, at the Masonic Lodge at 7 Brook St. in Laurens.
Chicken with biscuits, mixed vegetables, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and ice cream with strawberries will be included for $10 per dinner.
COVID guidelines will be followed.
Proceeds will support college scholarships, community assistance, Scout troops and lodge maintenance.
