Bird Club extends meeting invitation
SHERBURNE — The Chenango Bird Club has issued an invitation to the public to attend its first meeting of its 40th anniversary year at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, at Rogers Environmental Education Center Visitors Center at 2715 State Highway 80 in Sherburne.
According to a media release, a 6:30 p.m. business meeting will be followed by Dr. Charles Scheim who will talk about the 2020 NYS Breeding Bird Atlas III project.
The BBA is a five-year effort conducted every 20 years to document which avian species live and breed in various areas of the state. The presentation will include how the atlas is organized, what results have been accumulated state-wide and in Chenango and Madison counties in the first two years and how birders of all abilities may participate.
The group meets monthly on the second Wednesday from April to December.
Memberships are $5 for students, $8 for individuals and $12 for family.
Call 607-372-1242 for more information.
Plant sale underway by Audubon group
Native plants will continue to be available to order online at https://doas.us/native-plant-sale-2022/ until 5 p.m. Friday, April 22.
According to a media release, proceeds will help the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society be able to continue its focus on and support of regional climate action projects.
Plant orders will be distributed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at the DOAS tent at the Hartwick EV Car Show scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. that day in Husky Park on Wells Avenue.
Email Susan O’Handley at info@doas.us for more information.
Independence Day parade taking shape
SPRINGFIELD — Registration is underway for the Town of Springfield 4th of July parade.
A parade entry form is available online at https://www.facebook.com/SpringfieldParade/ and may also be requested by emailing springfield.july4@gmail.com.
According to a media release, participation is free and open to all individuals, groups and businesses.
Prizes will be awarded for floats, fire departments, veterans organizations, school bands, junior marching organizations, musical performing groups, antique vehicles, decorated bicycles, horses and equine units.
Judging will be partly based on incorporation of the theme, “Hometown 4th of July – Enduring Traditions.”
Meetings of the Springfield 4th of July committee will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, May 24, and June 14, at the Springfield Community Center at 129 County Road 29A in Springfield.
Call 315-858-0304 for more information.
Recycling event set at Ommegang
MILFORD — Otsego County Conservation Association and Brewery Ommegang will host OCCA’s second Drive Through, Drop Off Recycling Event from noon until 3 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at Brewery Ommegang.
According to a media release, drive through, drop off recycling provides area residents the opportunity to recycle materials that can’t normally be put out curbside or taken to the transfer stations, such as Styrofoam, corks, cellphones and used toothpaste tubes. The items are then recycled through special programs.
A truck will also be there to provide paper shredding and used clothing and textiles will be collected as well.
The event will be set up at Brewery Ommegang’s concert parking field on County Highway 33 in Milford. Registrants will follow a circuit through the field, dropping off recyclables at different stations, where volunteers will unload cars, then sort and package the items for recycling.
The first Drive Through, Drop Off event held in 2021 was a modified version of the collection that had been held at Earth Festival since 2006. More than 5,000 pounds of material were dropped off in 114 carloads.
A list of what may be dropped off and the required preregistration is available online at https://occainfo.org/earth-festival/.
Volunteers are also needed and may at register at https://tinyurl.com/2sdj5cfy.
Book documents destruction by fire
SHARON SPRINGS — “The Many Fires of Sharon Springs,” published by the Sharon Historical Society, includes a tribute to the Sharon Springs Fire Department.
According to a media release, written by Sandra Manko, SHS vice president, the book documents the loss and destruction of historic buildings in the village caused by fire.
The book also gives credit to fire department volunteers, auxiliary and rescue squad members who continue to serve the community.
It is described as a grim reminder of the splendid hotels, bath and boarding houses that once lined the streets. Many fires reportedly broke out at a period in time when structures, made of wood, were heated with wood or coal and lighted by kerosene lamps and candles.
The book sells for $16 and is available at NBT Bank in Sharon Springs. Mail orders may be addressed to SHS at P.O. Box 363, Sharon Springs, NY 13459. A check for $20 per book should be included with orders to cover postage and handling.
Call 607-369-3131 for more information.
