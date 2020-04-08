Word Thursdays set to debut online
TREADWELL — New York State Poet Laureate for 2018-19 Alicia Ostriker of Princeton, New Jersey, will open the 28th season of Word Thursdays at 7 p.m. April 9. The program will be presented online on the Bright Hill Press and Literary Center of the Catskills Facebook page.
According to a media release, Ostriker, Academy of American Poets Chancellor, was named the 11th New York State Poet in history by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in 2018. She received the New York State Walt Whitman Citation of Merit for Poets. A poet and critic, Ostriker has published 16 volumes of poetry. Twice a National Book Award Finalist for “The Little Space” in 1998 and “The Crack in Everything” in 1996, and winner of the William Carlos Williams Award for “The Imaginary Lover.” Ostriker’s works have been described as an intelligent and passionate appraisal of women’s place in literature. She is known for investigating themes of family and sexuality, politics, religion, Jewish identity and celebration of city life.
Word Thursdays Online will begin with an open mic. Pre-recorded poets will share one poem. Poets interested in participating in the open mic portion of the program may email a video of themselves reading an original poem to brighthillonline@gmail.com.
Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/257378611967354/ for more information.
Word Thursdays will be presented monthly online every second and fourth Thursday until further notice.
More information is available at info@brighthillpress.org, 917-532-8652 or www.brighthillpress.org for more information.
Deadline extended to apply for award
NORWICH —The Chenango County Historical Society has extended the application deadline for its annual Elinor Robb Troicke Memorial Scholarship.
According to a media release, CCHS anticipates awarding the annual scholarship in June to a graduating high school senior from Chenango County. Named in honor of McDonough community member Elinor Robb Troicke, the scholarship has been awarded every year since 2013.
Applicants must be enrolled in college the semester following high school graduation, have completed volunteer service with one or more Chenango County nonprofit organizations and intend to major or minor in museum studies, history, studio art, library sciences, education, or a related field.
All application materials must be submitted by 4 p.m. May 22, to the Chenango County Historical Society in Norwich.
Email Director@ChenangoHistorical.org for more information.
