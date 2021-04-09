Free rabies clinics to continue monthly
HYDE PARK — Free rabies vaccination clinics for pet dogs, cats and ferrets will be offered monthly on Mondays for the rest of the year at Susquehanna SPCA.
They will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., April 12, July 12, and Oct. 4; and 2 to 5 p.m., May 17, June 14, Aug. 16, Sept. 13, Nov. 15. and Dec. 13. Call 607-547-8111, ext. 11, to schedule an appointment. Appointments will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis with a limit of 15 pets per person.
The clinics are in conjunction with the Otsego County Department of Health.
Dogs must be on leashes and cats and ferrets in carriers.
Proof of a previous vaccine is required to receive one good for three years.
The shelter is at 4841 State Highway 28 in Hyde Park.
Panelists to share merger thoughts
Merger Mondays, a series focused on a possible merger with the school districts in Schenevus and Worcester, will feature panelists from four merged districts at 6 p.m. Monday, April 12.
Panelists who will respond to questions include an alumna of Draper Central School District, who was in high school while the district was being annexed by Mohonasen in the late 1980s; the Unadilla Valley Board of Education president who was in 10th grade when New Berlin and South New Berlin merged in 1996. Her father was serving on the school board at the time of the merger and her mother was an elementary teacher. The Unadilla Valley district clerk (an administrator at the time of the merger in 1996 who continued to be employed at Unadilla Valley for 25 years after the merger) will also join the panel. Remaining panelists will include a Central Valley CSD graduate who was in middle school when Ilion and Mohawk merged in 2013-14; a Cobleskill-Richmondville teacher who taught before, during, and after that merger in 1993; and the superintendent of Boquet Valley CSD, the most recently merged district in the state, which began operation in 2018. Boquet Valley was the result of a centralization merger between Westport Central School District and Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School District. The panelist was the superintendent of Westport before merging and has continued on as superintendent of the merged district, Boquet Valley.
A link to the forum will be provided on both school websites.
Visit mscsw.org for more information about the proposed district merger.
Webinar to explore quilting over time
SHARON SPRINGS — The Sharon Historical Society will host the fourth program in its history series at 7 p.m. Monday, April 12, with “History Preserved in Quilts.”
According to a media release, quilter Sharon Aernecke Aitchison will address the earliest evidence of quilted items, the necessities of quilts and the development of quilts as works of art. The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session.
Visit www.sharonhistoricalsocietyny.org for more information and to register and receive the link needed to join the meeting.
Radio series set to begin Tuesday
MARGARETVILLE — Open Eye Theater will begin a radio series at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 13. Called “Playtime,” it will continue every other Tuesday on WIOX community radio, 91.3 FM and wioxradio.org.
According to a media release, hosted by Open Eye artists Amie Brockway, Erwin Karl, Carol Schwartz and Elizabeth Sherr, the program will include reading performances, radio play productions, interviews with theater artists and on-air workshops.
Tuesday’s program will be a 30-minute radio play for young (8 and older) and family audiences called “The Wolf and Its Shadows,” by Sandra Fenichel Asher, with original music and sound design by Elliot Sokolov. Brockway and Karl will chat live with the playwright and Laurie Baratta McIntosh, who plays the wolf.
First performed in 1997, in the play the wolf tells folk tales and stories about wolves and clarifies some misconceptions about how they relate to other animals and human beings.
Drive-thru dates set for food and dairy
HAMDEN — Delaware Opportunities will host drive-thru dairy and food distribution days at its Hamden location.
According to a media release, individuals living in Delaware County must register online using Eventbrite. Registration will go live at 8 a.m. one week before each event and typically fills in 24 to 48 hours.
Drive-thrus will start at noon and generally last until 3 p.m.
Dairy products will be distributed Wednesday, April 14; May 12; June 9; and July 14.
Food distributions will be held Friday, April 30; May 28; June 25; July 30; Aug. 27; Sept. 24; and Oct. 29.
Call 607-746-1600 for more information.
