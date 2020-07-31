Tire recycling day set for Aug. 8 in Conesville
CONESVILLE — A tire recycling day will be held for town of Conesville residents and property owners from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at the town recycling center at 700 Potter Mountain Road.
FLY CREEK - A memorial service for Emma Jean Shepard, who died July 1, 2020, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at the Fly Creek United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Sharon Rankins-Burd, pastor, officiating. With respect for regulations for public gatherings, especially in chur…
MOUNT UPTON - Stephan Charles Marshall, 70, passed from home into the arms of his Lord Jesus on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, after bravely battling cancer. Born Jan. 11, 1950, in Rockville Centre to Walter J. and Emily Gastich Marshall, Stephan graduated from Sanford H. Calhoun High School in Mer…
NORTHVILLE - Ellen C. Mallette, 91, of Northville, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at her home. She was born Sept. 9, 1928, in Harpersfield, the second daughter of the late Melvin and Alice (Davidson) Carpenter. She was a graduate of South Kortright Central School and Ithaca College. Ellen be…
