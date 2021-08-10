Author/illustrator plans Delhi visit
DELHI — New York City author David Covell will visit Cannon Free Library at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, to read from his books “Rat and Roach,” “Friends to the End” and “Run Wild.” An illustrator as well as an author, Covell will also lead those present in a creative activity.
On Wednesday, Aug. 11, at 2 p.m., dog treats will be made and donated to Heart of the Catskills Humane Society during the reading program wrap party scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12. The event will include games, crafts, snacks and a prize raffle. Participants should bring their own lunch. Ice cream will be provided for dessert.
Visit www.libraries.4cls.org/delhi or call 607-746-2662 for more information.
Land stewardshipto be addressed
EAST MEREDITH — Hanford Mills Museum will host a free online program, Let’s Talk: A Dialogue on Land Stewardship, Clean Water, and Community Health at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11.
According to a media release, the conversation will explore relationships with the land, water, each other and communities. Hosted by public historian Will Walker, the program will highlight interview selections from the oral history collections of Hanford Mills Museum and the Cooperstown Graduate Program.
Oral histories with residents of Delaware and Otsego counties will include farmers, business owners, artists and scientists. After listening to the selections, participants may share their own experiences and ideas.
Visit https://bit.ly/HMMAugust11 for the Zoom link.
Wednesday’s presentation continues the online series InterActions, which is available on the museum’s YouTube channel.
Flowers and photos to be on display
COOPERSTOWN — The Lake and Valley Garden Club will present Sunrise, Sunset, a free flower and photography show, at Templeton Hall at 63 Pioneer St. in Cooperstown.
Show times for the public will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13.
