CAA to host online talk with area artist
COOPERSTOWN — A talk by Doug Whitfield of Cedar Lake, grand prize winner of this year’s national show sponsored by the Cooperstown Art Association, will be held on Facebook Live at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11.
A link to the program is available at https://tinyurl.com/y3v74cxn.
Front lawn to be used for picnic
FRANKLIN — St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Main Street in Franklin will host “A Front Lawn Picnic” from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13.
The menu will include pulled pork with summer salads, dessert and beverages.
Guests will be served at tables scattered across the front lawn to allow for social distancing. Masks will be required to be worn until seated.
This and other monthly dinners are offred in support of the on-going interior renovation project. Free-will offerings will be accepted.
Pre-orders for the annual pie sale to be held Saturday, Aug. 29, will be accepted at the dinner.
Pre-orders may also be made by calling Janet at 607-434-9510 or Kara at 607-643-6970.
Webinar to explain heat pump options
An online webinar demonstrating real world data from heat pumps installed in Otsego County will be presented from noon until 12.45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, by Heat Smart Otsego.
According to a media release, how cold climate air source heat pumps and ground source heat pumps can save homeowners money and add comfort and safety to their homes will be explained.
Register for the program at tinyurl.com/y26lfyw3.
Visit heatsmartotsego.org/ for more information.
Fir seedlings to be featured at market
MORRIS — Otsego Land Trust will give away balsam fir seedlings at the Morris Farmers’ Market from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13.
The market operates behind the firehouse on Main Street in Morris.
Call OLT at 607-547-2366, ext. 106, for more information.
