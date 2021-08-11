Dinner for hunters set for Thursday
PRATTSVILLE — A Brooks’ chicken dinner will be held for sportsmen at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at Prattsville Firehouse at 47 Firehouse Drive in Prattsville. Wildlife biologist and host of GrowingDeer.tv Grant Woods will be the guest speaker.
Included will be door prizes, a silent auction and sporting goods vendors. The doors will open at 4 p.m.
The event is sponsored by Prattsville Community Church.
Tickets, along with more information, are available from Daniel Lane at 305-401-1674 or Jane Lane at 519-299-3551.
Program to feature works by two poets
TREADWELL — Bright Hill will broadcast its next Word Thursdays live on Zoom and Facebook at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12.
Works by Vicki Whicker and David Bachner will be featured.
According to a media release, Whicker is an art photographer as well as a poet and a member of the Los Angeles Poets and Writers Collective and Bright Hill Press Poets.
Bachner is a Hartwick College dean emeritus and retired professor. The graduate of Bates College studied in Japan, served in Korea in the Peace Corps and worked at the University of Hawaii. He earned his doctorate degree from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. The academic writer and literary poet lives in Washington, D.C.
Poets interested in participating in the open mic period are encouraged to register by emailing info@brighthillpress.org.
Visit Bright Hill’s Facebook page to view the live stream.
The program has a suggested donation of $3 and is free for students.
A virtual donation jar is available at www.paypal.me/brighthillpress.
Call 607-829-5055, or visit www.brighthillpress.org for more information.
Drive-thru event to feature food
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — A drive-thru, takeout only sale of Brooks’ chicken and ribs will be held from noon until sold out Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Church of Christ Uniting, 22 Church St. in Richfield Springs.
Proceeds will benefit youth programming at Richfield Springs Community Center.
Chicken halves will be sold for $8 and an order of ribs will be $11.
Customers are instructed to enter the circular drive way, place an order from their vehicle and then proceed to the pickup point.
Lake organization sets annual meeting
COOPERSTOWN — The Otsego Lake Association will have its annual gathering at 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, on Zoom.
Among the items to be discussed will be invasive species in Otsego Lake and scientific updates including one on Otsego’s fully-automated research buoy north of Five Mile Point.
A talk titled “When Natty Bumppo and the Mohican Traversed Otsego Lake” will be presented by Cooperstown Graduate Program Professor of Material Culture Cindy Falk.
All lake lovers are welcome to attend.
