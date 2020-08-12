Church to sponsor takeout chicken, ribs
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — A drive-through, takeout Brooks’ House of Bar-B-Q chicken and ribs fundraiser will take place from noon until sold out Saturday, Aug. 15, at Church of Christ Uniting, at 22 Church St. in Richfield Springs.
Chicken halves will be sold at $8 each and ribs will be $11 each.
Customers are asked to wear masks and have the exact amount of money for their order.
Barbecued chicken to be sold by Post
BAINBRIDGE — Slater-Silvernail Post 806 of the American Legion will sell Wilson’s barbecued chicken from 10:30 a.m. until sold out Saturday, Aug. 15, in front of the Family Dollar Store in Bainbridge.
Customers are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. Motorists may remain in their vehicles and their orders will be brought to them.
Proceeds will be used to finance community services provided by Post 806 in the Bainbridge area.
School milestone to be celebrated
DUNRAVEN — The Stone School House, celebrating its 200th anniversary this year, will welcome visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15.
The one-room school listed on the State and National Registers of Historic Places is two miles south of Margaretville on State routes 28/30 in the Middletown hamlet of Dunraven.
According to a media release, there will be a display of photos and raffle for a framed watercolor of the Stone School House by Oneida Hammond.
Visitors must wear masks and may bring a picnic or stroll around the grounds.
As further stated in the release, the school was built of local stone in 1820 on property deeded to the Town of Middletown by John and Anna Van Wagoner. It replaced a log school that had existed for several years, serving the children of Middletown’s earliest settlers.
After reportedly surviving several attempts to knock it down, the school is now a protected historic site owned by the town and maintained by an independent Stone School House Association.
Contact Association President Bill Taylor at wtaylor@catskill.net or 845-586-3994, or visit mtownhistory.org for more information.
