Concert to feature Big Band music
WORCESTER — The Worcester Historical Society will present its final concert of the summer featuring the Small Town Big Band at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, in Heritage Park in Worcester.
Lake organization sets annual meeting
COOPERSTOWN — The Otsego Lake Association will have its annual gathering at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, on Zoom.
Among the items to be discussed will be invasive species in Otsego Lake and scientific updates including one on Otsego’s fully-automated research buoy north of Five Mile Point.
A talk titled “When Natty Bumppo and the Mohican Traversed Otsego Lake” will be presented by Cooperstown Graduate Program Professor of Material Culture Cindy Falk.
All lake lovers are welcome to attend. Visit www.otsegolakeassociation.org for more information and the link needed to join the meeting.
Seats being booked for September trip
The Schenevus Young at Heart group will sponsor a trip to Callicoon on Monday, Sept 27, for “Doo Wop Sounds and Fall Colors at Villa Roma Resort.”
A bus will depart Schenevus VFW at 8 a.m. and take on more passengers at 8:30 a.m. at Price Chopper Plaza in Oneonta. Arrival in Callicoon is expected by 10 a.m.
After a welcome reception, scheduled activities, free time and lunch at the resort, a 90-minute musical revue featuring Vinnie Brandi’s Corvettes, will begin at 1:45 p.m.
Menu options for lunch include pot roast, chicken Française or fillet of cod.
The bus is expected to be back in Oneonta at 5 p.m. and Schenevus at 5:30 p.m.
The $108 per person fee is due by Monday, Aug. 30. Reservations and menu choices may be made with Connie French at 607-397-8134 or Yvonne Brooker at 518-944-5802.
Checks made payable to Schenevus Young at Heart may be mailed to French at P.O. Box 441, Worcester, NY 12197.
Area library to hear thoughts on internet
SPRINGFIELD CENTER — Springfield Library, was recently awarded a $3,000 national grant for its participation in Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries, an American Library Association initiative in collaboration with the Association for Rural and Small Libraries.
According to a media release, the money will be used to help host an upcoming meeting to discuss broadband internet access in the Springfield community, something that 21% of the residents in the community reportedly don’t have.
Conversation will focus on how internet access is perceived and how it may be improved.
Staff will take an online course in how to lead conversations. The meeting will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20.
The library is at 129 County Road 29A in Springfield Center.
An agenda is available at https://tinyurl.com/5davut4b.
Call 315-858-5802 for more information and to register to attend.
Trip to Lancaster offered in October
Seats are still available for a trip to the Lancaster, Pennsylvania area on Friday, Oct. 22, that will include shopping, dining and a matinee performance of the Biblical production “Queen Esther” at Sight & Sound Millennium Theatre.
Sponsored by Susquehanna Valley Senior Citizens, the cost of the trip is $175 per person.
Reservations may be made with Linda Martinez at 607-434-1054.
Checks payable to SVSC are to be received by her at 131 Dorr Edison Road, Oneonta, NY 13820 no later than Sept. 17.
a motorcoach will leave the American Legion in Milford at 6 a.m. and will pick-up passengers at Price Chopper Plaza in Oneonta at 6:30 a.m. Lunch, at 11:30 a.m. at Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl featuring Pennsylvania Dutch specialties, will be followed by the matinee in Strasburg.
The motorcoach will depart for the return trip around 5:30 p.m. and is expected to be in Oneonta at 11 p.m. and Milford at 11:30 p.m.
Falling Footsteps run/walk to be held
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — The Falling Footsteps Road Edition 5K and 1 Mile Walk to be held Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Richfield Springs Community Center at 6 Ann St. in Richfield Springs, is taking early registrations.
According to a media release, the event, part of the 22nd annual Route 20 Road Challenge, will feature a 5K run on country roads.
The run will start at 9 a.m. The walk will start at 9:05 a.m.
Advance registration fees will be $15 for the 5K and $12 for the walk. Those interested in participating may visit www.runsignup.com/RSCCroads to register by Aug. 26. A form is also available for printing at www.richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org. Registration by mail must be postmarked by Aug. 18.
Registration on race day, will be held from 7:30 to 8:45 a.m. when the fees will increase to $20 for the 5K and $15 for the walk.
Post event hot dogs, chips and water will be available by donation.
The latest CDC guidelines will be followed with regard to COVID-19.
All registered runners and walkers will receive a commemorative beverage glass. Prizes will be awarded to the top three 5K finishers in a number of age groups.
Proceeds will benefit programming at the Richfield Springs Community Center.
