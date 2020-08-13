School milestone to be celebrated
DUNRAVEN — The Stone School House, celebrating its 200th anniversary this year, will welcome visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15.
The one-room school listed on the State and National Registers of Historic Places is two miles south of Margaretville on State routes 28/30 in the Middletown hamlet of Dunraven.
According to a media release, the open house will include a display of photos and raffle for a framed watercolor of the Stone School House by Oneida Hammond.
Visitors must wear masks and may bring a picnic or stroll around the grounds.
As further stated in the release, the school was built of local stone in 1820 on property deeded to the Town of Middletown by John and Anna Van Wagoner. It replaced a log school that had existed for several years, serving the children of Middletown’s earliest settlers.
After reportedly surviving several attempts to knock it down, the school is now a protected historic site owned by the town and maintained by an independent Stone School House Association.
Contact Association President Bill Taylor at wtaylor@catskill.net or 845-586-3994, or visit mtownhistory.org for more information.
Challenge launched to support museum
NORWICH — The Chenango County Historical Society reports that it is facing financial challenges because of the on-going public health crisis and adds that an event has been scheduled to help with the operating shortfall expected this year.
According to a media release, to try and make up for the financial support that would have come from the Summer Barn Party scheduled for July 31, and canceled, CCHS will instead host a virtual Summer-At-Home Party.
Community residents may celebrate summer safely at home while financially supporting the advancement of research and education of Chenango County history.
As further reported in the release, CCHS has been invited to raise funds to match a grant from the Pomeroy Fund for NYS History for expenses required to facilitate a safe re-opening. For every $2 raised, the Pomeroy Fund for NYS History will grant CCHS $1.
Donations made from Aug. 1 to Oct. 1, will qualify for the matching grant.
Donations may be made at TinyURL.com/CCHSSummerAtHome 20.
More information is available at www.ChenangoHistorical.org.
Bags of gifts await visitors to museum
DELHI — The Delaware County Historical Association will celebrate its 75th birthday in August with gift bags for its visitors while supplies last.
According to a media release, on a first-come, first-served basis, guests will receive a free “Birthday in a Bag” containing a box of cake mix and frosting, candy cigarettes, a DCHA T-shirt and two recipe books.
The museum, on state Route 10 outside of Delhi, next to Curtis Lumber, is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Visitors are asked to follow social distancing guidelines and wear masks.
Contact dcha@delhi.net or 607-746-3849 for more information.
