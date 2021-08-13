Theater needs help with balcony chairs
BAINBRIDGE — Volunteers are needed to help with the new balcony chairs at Bainbridge Town Hall Theatre at 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13. The disassembled chairs will need to be carried to the first floor of the theater at 15 N. Main St. in Bainbridge.
Email jerichoarts@ymail.com to volunteer. Call Phil Wade at 914-582-4795 for more information.
Art Show marks end to annual workshop
GILBERTSVILLE — The public is invited to the annual Community Art Show at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at Gilbertsville Expressive Movement Gallery on Emmons Drive off of Bloom Street in Gilbertsville.
The show represents the conclusion of a week-long summer art workshop. Projects completed by the 20 participants will be displayed. Included will be acrylic paintings, quilt block paintings, rock art, digital photography, painted T-shirts and tie-dyed shirts.
Collector to host rare vehicle tour
DENVER — Reservations are being taken to see a collection of rare vintage vehicles at a Saturday, Aug. 21 fundraiser for the Historical Society of the Town of Middletown.
Denny Herzberg will host the event from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at his property off Walker Road in Denver. Directions will be provided to those who reserve their spot at $30 for an individual or $50 per couple by calling 845-586-2860 by Sunday, Aug. 15.
According to a media release, Herzberg will guide visitors on an open-air tour of his collection of 14 cars and one pickup truck, explain their histories and describe how he acquired them.
Among the restored vehicles are ae 1947 Cadillac Series 62 convertible that once belonged to Eva Peron of Argentina; a 1952 Ford taxi with 600,000 South American miles on it; a 1942 Packard 180 Clipper, one of only two in the world, said to have carried Harry Truman a time or two; several classic Fords from the ‘40s and ‘50s and a 2008 Shelby GT 500 convertible.
In case of rain, the tour will be held in a converted dairy barn on the property.
Herzberg also collects vintage radios and phonographs and will have a selection on view.
Light refreshments by Mary’s Cookin’ Again, along with beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages, will be available and an exhibit on the 1903 Automobile Endurance Run will be on display. The Endurance Run drew 34 early automobilists who navigated heavy rain and thick mud on State Route 28 (now the Catskill Mountains Scenic Byway) in a test of cars and drivers.
The event will be commemorated at the fifth annual Catskill Conquest Rally on Sept. 25.
Visit 1903autorun.com and mtownhistory.org for more information.
Art by the Lake moved to October
COOPERSTOWN —Fenimore Art Museum has postponed its annual Art by the Lake event from Saturday, Aug. 21, to Saturday, Oct. 2.
According to a media release, the decision to postpone was made because of the current resurgence of COVID-19 in the region.
Visit FenimoreArt.org for updates on all museum events and programs.
Falling Footsteps run/walk to be held
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — The Falling Footsteps Road Edition 5K and 1 Mile Walk to be held Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Richfield Springs Community Center at 6 Ann St. in Richfield Springs, is taking early registrations.
According to a media release, the event, part of the 22nd annual Route 20 Road Challenge, will feature a 5K run on country roads.
The run will start at 9 a.m. The walk will start at 9:05 a.m.
Advance registration fees will be $15 for the 5K and $12 for the walk. Those interested in participating may visit www.runsignup.com/RSCCroads to register by Aug. 26. A form is also available for printing at www.richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org. Registration by mail must be postmarked by Aug. 18.
Registration on race day, will be held from 7:30 to 8:45 a.m. when the fees will increase to $20 for the 5K and $15 for the walk.
Post event hot dogs, chips and water will be available by donation.
The latest CDC guidelines will be followed with regard to COVID-19.
All registered runners and walkers will receive a commemorative beverage glass. Prizes will be awarded to the top three 5K finishers in a number of age groups.
Proceeds will benefit programming at the Richfield Springs Community Center.
Center benefits from bass tourney
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — The annual Bass Fishing Tournament sponsored recently on Canadarago Lake by the Richfield Springs Community Center is reported to have drawn 66 anglers and 32 boats, some from as far as the Carolinas and New Jersey.
According to event organizer and Community Center Director Bill Kosina, the event raised $1,200 for the center.
Next year’s tournament is set for Saturday, July 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.