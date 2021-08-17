Food distribution set for the month
LAURENS — St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Laurens will sponsor its monthly free drive-thru food distribution for area families in need of a helping hand starting at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19.
Motorists should enter the church parking lot along the driveway next to the Laurens Post Office on Brook Street.
Masked and gloved church members will continue to pass bagged food through vehicle windows until the supply is gone.
Cemetery restorers to give presentation
MEREDITH — A free program for the public titled, “The Cemetery Lovers: What They Do and What They’ve Found in Old Cemeteries”will be presented by Dale and Tina Utter at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19. It will be at the former Charlotte Valley Presbyterian Church in East Meredith, now home of the Meredith Historical Society, sponsors of the program.
According to a media release, the Utters restore old cemeteries.
They’ll talk about the most common gravestone materials they find in old cemeteries, the earliest gravestones they’ve come across and gravestone carvings.
Cleaning, resetting, repairing and researching gravestones will also be covered.
As further stated in the release, fully vaccinated individuals need not wear facemasks to attend but may as masks are now recommended for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals because of concerns related to the COVID Delta variant.
Call 607-746-8083 for more information.
