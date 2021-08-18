Chicken barbecue to be held
PIERSTOWN — Pierstown Grange will have its annual summer chicken barbecue on Saturday, Aug. 21. The takeout only event will start at 4:30 p.m. at the Grange at 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Road.
The $12 dinners will include a half chicken, macaroni salad, coleslaw, corn on the cob, roll, and cupcake. Half chickens will be $8 each. Patrons are requested to pay the exact amount for their orders.
Proceeds will benefit the Grange Hall Improvement Fund.
Call 607-264-3069 for information.
Day geared to sales planned
AFTON — Sidewalk Day will be sponsored from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, in Afton, by the Greater Afton Chamber of Commerce and 6zero7events.com.
A pancake breakfast, from 8 to 11 a.m. at the VFW in Main Street, will be followed by community yard sales; vendor and business sales, including Made in Afton products; food and drinks; contests; photo opportunities; raffles; giveaways; demonstrations and music.
For more information, visit www.aftonsidewalkday.com or www.facebook.com/events/909430339874265.
Creek work helpers needed
MORRIS — The Butternut Valley Alliance will sponsor a community cleanup of Calhoun Creek in Morris on Saturday, Aug. 21.
According to a media release, recent flooding left yards of plastic hay-bale covering in the creek. The cleanup is an effort to mitigate the environmental hazard posed by plastic.
Interested volunteers should report to the Morris Central School parking lot at 9:30 a.m.
BVA recommends participants wear sturdy shoes, preferably waterproof, gloves, sunscreen and bug repellent. Equipment such as dirt rakes and clippers would be helpful.
Water will be provided for participants, who are asked to bring their own refillable water bottles.
Contact Maggie Brenner at brenner_maggie@yahoo.com or 607-263-5218 for more information.
Festival postpones concerts
COOPERSTOWN — The recent spike in COVID-19 cases has resulted in a decision by Cooperstown Summer Music Festival officials to postpone its August and September concerts.
Ticket holders may receive refunds or donate the cost of their tickets to fund future initiatives.
Festival Founder and Artistic Director Linda Chesis said in a media release that she and the festival artists were heartbroken about the development and were looking forward to rescheduling the concerts when it is deemed safe to gather indoors. Visit Cooperstownmusicfest.org for more information.
