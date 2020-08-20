Open Air Market set for Aug. 22
AFTON — An Open Air Market will be hosted by 6Zero7 Advertising Concepts from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at 1386 State Highway 7 in Afton.
Parking will be available at Surburban Propane. There will be hand sanitizing stations, socially-distanced vendor spaces with one-way traffic flow and signage. Masks should be worn when social distancing isn’t possible.
League updates guide for voters
COOPERSTOWN — The League of Women Voters of the Cooperstown Area has released an updated online voter guide at www.VOTE411.org.
According to a media release, the guide is based on village candidate responses to two questionnaires, one sent in the beginning of 2020, and one sent last month. The new questionnaire included issues brought up at the March candidates forum as well as topics related to COVID-19 and its impact on Cooperstown.
The upcoming election is open to all village residents who are registered to vote. The registration deadline is Friday, Sept. 4. Voters may register at the Otsego County Board of Elections in Suite 2 of Meadows office building at 140 County Highway 33W in Phoenix Mills. Registration information is also available at otsegocounty.com.
Absentee ballots are available from Village Clerk Teri Barown at the village office at 22 Main St. by calling 607-547-2411 or visiting cooperstownny.org. Those who want to vote absentee because of concerns about COVID 19, should check “illness” and write “COVID” as the reason for absentee voting. Absentee ballot applications must be mailed no later than Sept. 8 or delivered no later than Sept. 14. The ballot must be delivered no later than the close of polls on the day of election.
Polls will be open from noon until 9 p.m. at the Cooperstown Fire Hall at 24 Chestnut St. on Election Day, Sept. 15.
it https://607vendorconnection.weebly.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/openairmarket13730afton/ for more information.
Policy amendments passed by schools
Several area school districts have made amendments to policies for serving meals to students served under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the 2020-21 school year.
At the Bainbridge-Guilford Central School District, the policy now allows for all elementary students to receive free meals.
At Afton, Sidney and Unatego central schools and the Harrold Campus of DCMO BOCES in Sidney Center, all students will be allowed meals at no charge.
The following food service employees may be emailed for more information. At Bainbridge-Guilford, email breigles@bgcsd,org; at Afton, email chabino@aftoncsd.org; at BOCES, email castlec@dcmoboces.com; and at both Sidney and Unatego, email corcorak@dcmoboces.com.
League updates guide for voters
COOPERSTOWN — The League of Women Voters of the Cooperstown Area has released an updated online voter guide. It is available at www.VOTE411.org.
According to a media release, the guide is based on candidate responses to two questionnaires, one sent in the beginning of 2020, and one sent last month. The new questionnaire included issues brought up at the March candidates forum as well as topics related to COVID-19 and its impact on Cooperstown. Questionnaires were sent to each trustee candidate and Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh.
VOTE411 is described as a one-stop-shop for election information and provides tools to help people navigate the voting process. VOTE411 also includes voter registration tools, polling place locations and other Election Day information.
The election is open to all village residents who are registered to vote. The registration deadline is Friday, Sept. 4. Voters may register at the Otsego County Board of Elections in Suite 2 of Meadows office building at 140 County Highway 33W in Phoenix Mills. Registration information is also available at otsegocounty.com.
Absentee ballots are available from Village Clerk Teri Barown at the village office at 22 Main St. by calling 607-547-2411 or visiting cooperstownny.org. Those who want to vote absentee because of concerns about COVID 19, should check “illness” and write “COVID” as the reason for absentee voting. Absentee ballot applications must be mailed no later than Sept. 8 or delivered no later than Sept. 14. The ballot must be delivered no later than the close of polls on the day of election.
Polls will be open from noon until 9 p.m. at the Cooperstown Fire Hall at 24 Chestnut St. on Election Day, Sept. 15.
