Saturday market operating in Sidney
SIDNEY — Local farm produce and plants are being sold at the Main Street Market Square from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays on the corner of Main and Division streets in Sidney.
The market is scheduled to be open through the end of October.
Fireworks to follow drive-thru dinner
DELHI — The Delhi Fire Department will sponsor a drive-thru dinner from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at the lower parking lot at the fire hall at 140 Delview Terrace Extension.
Choices include sausage and peppers or chicken spiedie sandwich with two sides for $10. Sides include corn on the cob, baked beans and potato salad. Extra sides will be available for $1. Soda and water will also be available for $1.
On-site dining will not be available.
A free fireworks display will be staged from the SUNY Delhi campus at dusk.
Proceeds will benefit the Delhi Fire Department Scholarship Fund.
Red Cross to have blood drive Tuesday
COOPERSTOWN — A Red Cross blood drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, at St. Mary’s Parish Center at 31 Elm St. in Cooperstown.
The Red Cross will return to St. Mary’s from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, for another blood drive.
Visit redcrossblood.org for more information and to schedule an appointment
Historical Society to elect officers
FLY CREEK— The Fly Creek Area Historical Society will have its annual election of officers on Wednesday, Aug. 26, at its building on Cemetery Road.
Because of coronavirus pandemic-related restrictions, there will be no covered dish dinner and the time will be moved from 7 p.m. to 5 p.m.
All who attend are asked to wear a mask and keep socially distant.
A business meeting and election of officers will be held.
The building is not open and the meeting will be held outside.
Call 607-547-9334 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.