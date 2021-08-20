Historical marker to be unveiled
WORCESTER — Iroquois Chapter of NSDAR will unveil the Seth M. Flint historical marker in Maple Grove Cemetery at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, and will also honor Marilyn Dufresne for her numerous years of community service to the town as historian.
A reception will follow at 168 Main St. in Worcester.
According to a media release, Flint, a private from Worcester, was General Ulysses S. Grant’s escort bugler and was present when Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered at Appomattox on April 9, 1865.
Andy Odell, instrumental music teacher at Worcester Central School, will play one of Flint’s bugles now owned by the Worcester Historical Society.
Flint, who died in 1941, is buried in Maple Grove Cemetery.
The marker was financed with a grant from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation in Syracuse.
Honeybees to reign Sunday in Sidney
SIDNEY — The Rotary Club of Sidney and Cullman Child Development Center will sponsor free hands-on learning activities for all ages from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, at the “Buzz About Honeybees Day” at Keith Clark Park at 70 River St. in Sidney.
Honeybees, to include the reigning queen, workers and drones, will be able to be viewed while contained behind a glass enclosure. Beekeeping, a profession for some and hobby for others, will be discussed along with products made from beeswax and honey. Samples of honey will be provided along with coloring books, crayons and stickers.
The program is part of the summer series co-sponsored by Sidney Rotary and the Cullman Center.
Gilboa town clerk to be out of office
GILBOA — Town of Gilboa Clerk Linda Wyckoff will be out of the office from Aug. 23 to 27.
She asks that residents plan accordingly and if they need to schedule an appointment with the Deputy Clerk they should call 607-588-6400 and leave a detailed message with their contact information.
Forms for building permits, etc., are available online at www4.schohariecounty-ny.gov/government/town-of-gilboa/. Renewals are available in an outside grab box to the right of the entrance door at 373 State Route 990V, where is also a secure drop box to drop items off for the building inspector.
Program to feature workshop poets
TREADWELL — Bright Hill will broadcast its next Word Thursdays live on Zoom and Facebook at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, featuring Lynne Kemen and Julene Waffle.
The program is part two of Bright Hill’s special summer series featuring published poets who participate in Bright Hill’s poetry intensive workshop Seeing Things led by Robert Bensen.
According to a media release, after a career in New York City theater, dance medicine, and biopsychology, Kemen moved to her family home in Franklin and serves on the board of Bright Hill Literary Center. In addition to writing, Waffle teaches secondary English at Morris Central School. She is also a business owner, wife, mother of three boys. She has degrees from Hartwick College and Binghamton University.
Poets interested in participating in the open mic period are encouraged to register by emailing info@brighthillpress.org.
Visit Bright Hill’s Facebook page to view the live stream.
The program has a suggested donation of $3 and is free for students. A virtual donation jar is available at www.paypal.me/brighthillpress.
Call 607-829-5055, or visit www.brighthillpress.org for more information.
