Memorial tree to be planted in cemetery
HOBART — A tree will be planted in memory and honor of Gordon R. Churchill at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, in Locust Hill Cemetery at 140 Pearl St. in Hobart.
Churchill, who was retired cemetery employee, passed away on Sept. 29, 2020.
Women’s equality to be celebrated
NORWICH — Chenango County Historical Society and the Tri-County Chapter of New York State Women will host a program at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, in celebration of Women’s Equality Day. The evening will honor the legacy of Belva Lockwood and her influence on female public servants in Chenango County.
Lockwood is described as an American lawyer, politician, educator and author. She was active in working for women’s rights, including women’s suffrage.
According to a media release, vignettes will be presented on three local women politicians considered pioneers of their time. Meta L. Cowles (1858-1935) of Greene was the first woman practitioner in the U.S. Court in this judicial district.
Janet Hill Gordon (1915-1990) of Norwich became the first female elected to the State Assembly. She was also the first woman to give birth while serving in the State Legislature and the second woman elected to the State Senate.
Presiding Justice Elizabeth A. Garry of South New Berlin, first appointed in 2018 as the 16th presiding justice of the Third Department, is the first openly gay justice to join the State Supreme Court. Justice Garry will be honored by the Tri-County Chapter of New York State Women with special recognition to commemorate Women’s Equality Day.
At 5:30 p.m., the theatrical production “Belva Ann Lockwood: A Woman Before Her Time” will be presented. Written by playwright Judith Present, the dramatic interpretation by Presentarts will include costuming and a performance by actress Maryann Johnson.
A reception will follow the performance.
The Women’s Equality Day celebration will be held at the David and Carol Miller Pavilion, adjacent to the parking lot at 41 Rexford St. on the CCHS campus. While there is no charge, contributions are encouraged to support future museum programming.
