Historian to speak in Delhi
Local author and historian Karen McLaughlin Cuccinello will talk about the history of Italian immigrants in Upstate New York during an illustrated presentation at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug 27 at the Delaware County Historical Association in Delhi.
Cuccinello is the town of Summit and village of Stamford historian. She also serves as deputy director of Region 7 of the New York State Association of Public Historians. Her book, “Historic New York: A Tour of More Than 120 of the State’s Top National Landmarks,” was published in 2021by Globe Pequot Press. She has also authored many other local history books, according to a media release.
For more information, call 607-746-3849 or email dcha@delhi.net. Facemasks are encouraged. Admission is free.
DCHA is at 46549 State Hwy. 10 in Delhi.
‘Wild Goose’ run scheduled at Rogers
The seventh annual Friends of Rogers Wild Goose Chase 5k Trail Run/Walk will be onsite at Rogers Center on Saturday, Sept. 10.
According to a media release, trail runners and walkers, age 4 and older can participate. There will be special $5 discount pricing for children ages 4 to 10. Those who find a golden “goose egg” on the trails will win prizes, according to a media release.
Gazelle Race Timing will be the official timekeeper and provide each racer with a bib. The top three racers in each category will receive a medal and a prize. Every participant will receive a race T-shirt.
Simon Solomon, executive director said, “Mid-September is a great time to be at Rogers Center and run the trails. The migrating Canada Geese are all around Rogers Center and seem to cheer you on as they take off and land in the ponds.” Following the Wild Goose Chase theme, Friends of Rogers will continue the tradition of having a staff member dressed in the Canada Goose costume at the race, the release said.
This year, Friends of Rogers received a tourism grant from Commerce Chenango for advertising the Wild Goose Chase outside of the county. Heather Tehan, director of development said, “This race brings trail runners into Chenango County from all over the state. The increased advertising dollars from Commerce Chenango helped us to place ads in more areas this year and we have seen an increase in registration from outside the area.”
Wild Goose Chase Registration is now open at https://tinyurl.com/4bb2e5ju.
Rogers Center is operated by Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center Inc., a nonprofit organization that offers educational programs for people of all ages. The trails are open dawn to dusk daily, and the restrooms are open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Visitor Center is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.
Gallery seeks artists’ entries
The Jericho Arts Council Gallery Committee has announced its first photography show for this fall. It will open on Friday, Oct. 14, with the closing reception at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23. Artists 18 years and older are welcomed to enter one or two framed and ready-to-hang photographs. There are five categories in which to submit: Wildlife, Still Life, Architecture, Landscape, and People. There will be as many as 16 monetary awards, three in each category, and a People’s Choice award. The prospectus is now available online at www.jerichoarts.com and in the gallery next to the Bainbridge Town Hall Theatre, upstairs at 15 N. Main St. in Bainbridge.
Those interested may preregister by mailing the entry form and fee to JAC c/o Cookie Witham, 63 N. Main Street, Bainbridge, NY 13733. Entry fee for two submissions is $25, $15 for one. Applications must be received by Oct. 1 to be eligible for the discounted fee of $20 for two, $12 for one. Unregistered entries will be accepted at the gallery on the drop-off days: Sunday, Oct. 9, 1 to 4 p.m. and Monday, Oct. 10, 4 to 7 p.m.
For more details go to www.jerichoarts.com. Email any questions to jacgallery15@gmail.com or marxpt1@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.