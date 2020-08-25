Library book club to discuss classic
WALTON — The William B. Ogden Free Library Book Club’s Zoom discussion at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, will be on the literary classic “Anna Karenina” by Leo Tolstoy.
Call 607-865-5929 for more information, including how to join the meeting.
Day of Caring to feature movie
NORWICH — The Youth Sector of the Chenango Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition will be recognized Friday, Aug. 28, as the Chenango United Way kicks off its annual fall campaign.
Prevention projects youths have worked on, as well as other community initiatives, will be featured Friday during a Day of Caring from 8 a.m. until the 8 p.m. free showing of “The Secret Life of Pets.” The movie will be shown drive-in-style at the Chenango County Fairgrounds in Norwich. Attendance will be limited to the first 100 cars.
According to a media release, co-sponsored by NBT Bank and Chenango County Youth Bureau, the event is also supported by Chenango Health Network and Chenango United Way.
The Day of Caring, to include volunteer opportunities, interviews with donors and locally funded program organizers and live activities, will be presented virtually on the Chenango United Way’s Facebook page.
Call 607-337-8815 or visit facebook.com/ChenangoUW/ for more information.
Scheduled paving to close cemetery
HARTWICK — Hartwick Cemetery at 3664 State Highway 205 in Hartwick will be closed for paving for five days from Saturday, Aug. 29 to Wednesday, Sept. 2.
Call Cemetery Superintendent Gerald Gage at 607-293-7334 or Secretary Ina Phillips at 607-293-7783 for more information.
Society won’t host Garage Sale Day
FLY CREEK — Members of the Fly Creek Area Historical Society regret they will not be able to host the annual Fly Creek Garage Sale Day scheduled for Aug. 29 this year. The decision was made because of restrictions and health and safety concerns for community members and visitors related to COVID-19.
According to a media release, Fly Creek area residents who planned to have sales on that date are encouraged to still do so. Orange
FCAHS sale signs will be available outside its building at 210 Cemetery Road in Fly Creek on a picnic table.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.