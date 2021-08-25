History of banking to be presented
SCHENEVUS — Marge French will present a program on the history of banking in Schenevus at the Town Maryland Historical Society meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday Aug. 26, at AMVETS Hall on Main Street in Schenevus.
A report will also be given regarding plans for a new home for the society.
Masking and social distancing will be enforced.
All are welcome.
Call President Renee Gaston at 607-435-5849 for more information.
Sausage & Brew Festival on tap
HOBART — The Rotary Club of Hobart will sponsor the 2021 Hobart Sausage & Brew Festival at 101 Maple Ave., in Hobart on Saturday, Aug. 28. Festivities will begin at 3 p.m. Food will be served until 7 p.m. Music and drinks will continue until 9 p.m.
According to a media release, the celebration will take place under a big tent, rain or shine. Admission is free.
The festival will feature live music by the 16-piece Leatherstocking Jazz Band from 3 to 5 p.m and Country Express from 5 to 7 p.m. The festival will continue with dancing to music by DJ MTC of Oneonta, vendors and assorted activities until 9 p.m.
Activities for children will include hayrides, hula-hooping, jump-roping and corn hole. A 50-50 raffle will be held. Proceeds will benefit community service programs.
Stamford’s Albano Farms will provide the sausages, corn-on-the-cob will be from Hanselman Farm in South Kortright and sausage plates will include fresh vegetables all grown within 30 miles of Hobart.
A variety of craft beers and ciders will be available. The Presbyterian Church will serve free ice cream donated by Stewart’s.
Security will be provided by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department. Following COVID guidelines, unvaccinated guests are asked to wear masks. Tables will be spaced to allow for social distancing.
Contact Rotary President Lisa Driscoll at lisa.driscollny@gmail.com for more information including being a vendor.
Garage Sale Dayset for Saturday
FLY CREEK — The annual Fly Creek Community Day Garage Sale is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 28.
Participants are requested to sign up at the Fly Creek General Store or by calling 607-547-8321.
Participants who mail a $5 donation to the Fly Creek Area Historical Society, Box 87, Fly Creek, NY 13337, will be included in a map of sale locations.
Anyone interested in setting up on the society’s lawn at 210 Cemetery Road in Fly Creek may do so for a $10 fee.
Signs, balloons and maps may be picked up at the FCAH building on Friday, Aug. 27. Maps will be available at the Fly Creek General Store on sale day.
Refreshments and beverages will be served at the FCAHS building starting at 8 a.m. Saturday. Lunch will also be served and will include hot dogs, hamburgers, salads, cookies and drinks.
Area church to sell barbecued chicken
BURLINGTON — The First Baptist Church of Burlington will sell barbecued chicken halves at $8 each from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, or until sold out.
Proceeds will support the church’s general fund.
Masks will be required for patrons who aren’t vaccinated along with social distancing for all.
The church is at 2225 County Highway 16 in Burlington at the corner of county Highway 16 and state Route 80.
Documentary to be presented to public
GILBERTSVILLE — Filmmakers Jeri Wachter and Joseph C. Stillman will present a screening and discussion of “Something in the Water,” their documentary work in progress about finding common ground in America, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Major’s Inn in Gilbertsville.
According to a media release, the filmmakers traveled more than 16,500 miles to chronicle a critical time in the country’s history from the testimony of a diverse group of Americans about the state of the nation between October 2020 and April 2021. It is described as a period when people across the United States found themselves at the intersection of a contentious election, growing racial and economic disparities, nationwide protests and the forces of a global pandemic.
There is a suggested of $10 to attend. Proceeds will benefit the Major’s Inn restoration project.
Call 607-226-4181 or visit www.somethinginthewater.today for more information and reservations.
