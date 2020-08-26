Auction and sale set for Saturday
JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Historical Society will host a silent auction at the Maple Museum at 221 Creamery St. and a yard sale at Col. Stephen Judd Hall at 163 Main St. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29.
Auction items may be viewed online at tinyurl.com/yxpju7zd.
Proceeds will benefit the society.
League updates guide for voters
COOPERSTOWN — The League of Women Voters of the Cooperstown Area has released an updated online voter guide for September’s village election. It is available at www.VOTE411.org.
According to a media release, issues brought up at the March candidates forum and topics related to COVID-19 and its impact on Cooperstown are reflected in the updated guide. The guide serves as a reminder to voters regarding concerns expressed early in 2020 while candidates were allowed to respond to life in the village today and describe their visions for Cooperstown’s future.
Three candidates are running for two trustee seats. Incumbent Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh is unopposed.
VOTE411 is described in the release as a one-stop-shop for election information that provides tools to help voters navigate the voting process. VOTE411 also includes voter registration tools, polling place locations and other Election Day information.
Normally held in March and rescheduled because of COVID-19, the election is open to all village residents who are registered to vote.
The registration deadline is Friday, Sept. 4. Voters may register at the Otsego County Board of Elections in Suite 2 of Meadows office building at 140 County Highway 33W in Phoenix Mills. Registration information is also available at otsegocounty.com.
Absentee ballots will be provided by Village Clerk Teri Barown at the village office at 22 Main St. by calling 607-547-2411 or visiting cooperstownny.org. Those choosing to vote absentee because of concerns about COVID 19, should check “illness” and write “COVID” as the reason for absentee voting. Absentee ballot applications must be mailed no later than Sept. 8, or delivered no later than Sept. 14. The ballot must be delivered no later than the close of polls on the day of election.
Polls will be open from noon until 9 p.m. at the Cooperstown Fire Hall at 24 Chestnut St. on Election Day, Sept. 15.
Open Air Market to return to Bainbridge*
BAINBRIDGE — An Autumn Open Air Market will be presented by 6Zero7 Advertising Concepts from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, in General Clinton Park at 2507 Hinkley Lane in Bainbridge.
Interested vendors may apply at www.localvendorconnection.com. The fee is $30 per vendor.
Visit facebook.com/events/1082977891872815/ for more information.
Rogers Center plans virtual 5K
SHERBURNE — Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center will benefit from “Wild Goose Chase,” a weeklong virtual 5K challenge to be held from Sept. 5 to 12. Anyone 4 and older may participate and a $5 discount will be given to children 4 to 10. Prizes will be awarded.
Participants may complete the event at their own pace and at times and locations of their choosing or at Rogers Center at 2721 State Route 80 in Sherburne.
At the conclusion of the 3.4 mile trek, participants will upload their times and be ranked among other participants.
Registration may be completed online at tinyurl.com/y2fjgzkm.
T-shirts, available at the end of the eight-day virtual time period, will be mailed to those from out of the region.
Visit www.friendsofrogers.org/ for more information.
Rogers Center offers educational programs for people of all ages. Its trails are open from dawn to dusk daily and restrooms are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Cooperstown church to sponsor dinner
COOPERSTOWN — The First Baptist Church of Cooperstown at 21 Elm St. in Cooperstown will offer takeout chicken dinners from Brooks’ House of Bar-B-Q from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18. Dinners will include a chicken half, baked potato, coleslaw, roll, cookie and bottled water for $12 payable by cash or check. A $1 convenience fee will be added for payment by PayPal to cover processing fees.
Preorders, strongly encouraged by Thursday, Sept. 10, may be placed by calling 607-547-9371 or emailing baptistcooperstown@gmail.com. A name, number of dinners and telephone number is required for all preorders.
*headline changed at 8:25 p.m. to correct town.
