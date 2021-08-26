Annual trail event to be held Sept. 18
SHERBURNE — The sixth annual Friends of Rogers Wild Goose Chase 5k Trail Run/Walk will be virtual and onsite at Rogers Center on Saturday, Sept. 18.
According to a media release, anyone 4 and older may participate. A $5 discount will be applied for children 4 to 10 and random prizes will be awarded to participants.
The virtual 5k allows participants to complete the race at their own pace, at a location they choose or at Rogers Center. Virtual times will be uploaded and ranked among other participants.
Registration is available online at https://tinyurl.com/7xnhx9sa
T-shirts will be available for pick up onsite, or at the conclusion of the race and will be mailed to those from out of region. T-shirt size cannot be guaranteed to anyone registering after Aug. 26.
Rogers Center is a 2721 State Route 80 in Sherburne.
Call 607-674-4733 for more information.
Event to showcase region’s writers
SALT SPRINGVILLE — Members of the Central NY Writers Workshop will read from their works at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, at Windfall Dutch Barn at 2009 Clinton Road in Salt Springville.
Invited readers include Terry Berkson, Robert Bensen, Hilda Wilcox, Ginnah Howard, Bertha Rogers, Julia Suarez, Mary Anne Whelan, Ann Posanzer, Susan Fantl Spivack and Margaret Bryant.
Masks are required. The event is free. Donations will be accepted and used for the upkeep of the barn.
Visit windfalldutchbarn.com, or call Paul Lamar at 518-992-2976 for more information.
Sanctuary for felinesto host fundraisers
AFTON — Tuffy’s Place at 1312 state Highway 41 in Afton will feature shopping with local farmers, artists and vendors along with free kitty face painting, snacks and drink samples for humans and pets from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, Sept. 5 and 26.
According to a media release, proceeds from the Markets for Meow Meows Sundays will help to continue operations at the feline sanctuary.
Merchandise may be purchased or private donations made.
Visit www.TuffysPlace.org for more information.
Any interested vendors are directed to visit www.6zero7Events.com.
Five-man band set to play in Franklin
FRANKLIN — The Franklin Farmers’ Market will welcome Charlie & the Roomers to the Music at the Market stage from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29.
According to presenters, the group performs blues, funk, soul, rock, country and Nawlins. Members includes Phil Leinhart on guitar, Charlie Raiman on vocals and harp, Orion Palmer on percussion, Reggie Barns on keys and Hank Stahler on bass.
The performance is free. Tables and chairs will be available and guests are welcome to bring their own seats.
The Market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Institute Street and includes a variety of vendors from Franklin and surrounding towns.
Music at the Market is made possible with funds from the Delaware County Arts Grants, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with support from the governor and state Legislature and administered in Delaware County by the Roxbury Arts Group, the A. Lindsay & Olive B. O’Connor Foundation and Delaware County Economic Development.
Sunday breakfast to feature pancakes
SCHENEVUS — AMVETS Post 2752 will host a dine-in or takeout breakfast from 7 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, at the Veterans Hall at 16 Main St. in Schenevus.
Breakfast items will include pancakes, sausage, bacon, scrambled eggs, fruit, beverages and biscuits with sausage gravy.Church to host
evening picnic
FRANKLIN — St. Paul’s Church on Main Street in Franklin will host a picnic featuring pulled pork sandwiches, summer salads and desserts for its monthly Community Dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2.
Weather permitting, tables will be available on the front lawn for outdoor dining and the dining room will be open as well.
The monthly dinners are in support of the on-going interior restoration project. Free-will offerings will be accepted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.