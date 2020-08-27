FEMA grants given to fire departments
Four area fire departments were among those in the 22nd District awarded grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to a media release from Rep. Anthony Brindisi, D-Utica.
The town of New Berlin Fire Department received $29,352; South Otselic Fire Department received $74,285; the village of West Winfield Fire Department was awarded $10,494 and the village of Sherburne received $91,650.
The release states that the funds come from FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant program and will help departments prioritize operations and safety during COVID and for years to come.
Brindisi pledged to keep working to deliver resources to first responders in his district.
