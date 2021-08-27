Barbershop group to sing Wednesday
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — New Horizons Barbershop Chorus is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, in Spring Park in Richfield Springs.
Originally scheduled for Aug. 18, as part of the Concerts in the Park series, it was postponed because of inclement weather.
Call Judie Stone at 315- 858-0964 for more information.
Church to host evening picnic
FRANKLIN — St. Paul’s Church on Main Street in Franklin will host a picnic featuring pulled pork sandwiches, summer salads and desserts for its monthly Community Dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2.
Weather permitting, tables will be available on the front lawn for outdoor dining and the dining room will be open as well.
The monthly dinners are in support of the on-going interior restoration project. Free-will offerings will be accepted.
