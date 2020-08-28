Studio to be closed through Labor Day
COOPERSTOWN — The Smithy Clay Studio at 55 Pioneer St. in Cooperstown will be closed from Aug. 29 until after Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7.
According to a media release, new space rental dates for September are posted at smithyarts.org/the-clay-studio- along with information on kiln rentals and private lessons. Bags of clay are also for sale.
Call 607-547-8671 or email Clay Studio Manager Adam Jennett at gallery@smithyarts.org for more information.
Gift to area museum earmarked for staff
HOWES CAVE — The Iroquois Indian Museum in Howes Cave will receive $30,000 from the Nicholas Juried Family Foundation.
According to a media release, the museum will use the gift to continue to employ its all part-time staff.
Because of COVID-19 and protocols required for museums, the museum’s board of trustees voted to keep the museum closed until April 2021.
Juried, formerly of Gilboa and now of Texas, established his foundation in 2003 to support historical, educational, animal welfare, women’s reproductive and civil rights organizations. This is the second gift Juried has given to the Iroquois Indian Museum. The first gift was used to support its educational programs.
As further stated in the release, by maintaining its staff, the museum has been able to create online educational events and virtual tours that can be used by teachers. The staff also maintains an exhibit on stereotypes in the museum’s outdoor amphitheater and its Nature Park trails.
Cooperstown church to sponsor dinner
COOPERSTOWN — The First Baptist Church of Cooperstown at 21 Elm St. in Cooperstown will offer takeout chicken dinners from Brooks’ House of Bar-B-Q from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18.
Dinners will include a chicken half, baked potato, coleslaw, roll, cookie and bottled water for $12 payable by cash or check. A $1 convenience fee will be added for payment by PayPal to cover processing fees.
Preorders, strongly encouraged by Thursday, Sept. 10, may be placed by calling 607-547-9371 or emailing baptistcooperstown@gmail.com. A name, number of dinners and telephone number is required for all preorders.
