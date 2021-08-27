Church to host evening picnic
FRANKLIN — St. Paul’s Church on Main Street in Franklin will host a picnic featuring pulled pork sandwiches, summer salads and desserts for its monthly Community Dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2.
Weather permitting, tables will be available on the front lawn for outdoor dining and the dining room will be open as well.
Free-will offerings will be accepted.
Program to focus business side of art
EARLVILLE — Artists of all disciplines who live and work in the counties of Chenango and Otsego may apply to participate in a free entrepreneurial program to be presented in October by the Earlville Opera House and Sam & Adele Golden Foundation for the Arts.
According to a media release, the online program will focus on fundamental principles of sustainability in the arts.
New York Foundation for the Arts will accept applications for the program until 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9.
Participants will be selected through a panel review process.
Visit www.earlvilleoperahouse.com for more information and to apply.
Clinics scheduledfor rabies shots
The following drive-thru rabies vaccination clinics for dogs, cats and ferrets will be held in Chenango County.
* From 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at Baillie Lumber on East School Street in Smyrna.
* From 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Sherburne-Earlville Central School bus garage.
* From 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at the North Norwich Highway Department.
* From 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the South New Berlin Firehouse.
Preregistration is required and may be completed at www.health.ny.gov/go2clinic.
A $5 donation per animal is suggested.
Call 607-337-1673 for more information.
Interview subjects wanted by society
NORWICH — The Chenango County Historical Society is seeking interview subjects for a documentary to commemorate Ward School No. 2, which will celebrate its 125th anniversary on Nov. 21.
According to a media release, Ward School No. 2 was acquired by CCHS from the City of Norwich in 1958 and renovations began immediately thereafter. Since reopening as a museum in 1962, Ward School No. 2 has been the home of CCHS for more than five decades.
With funding from a grant, CCHS was able to hire Steve Craig of Craig Creative Services to produce documentary-style video vignettes featuring interviews with former students of Ward School No. 2. Filming is scheduled to begin in September.
CCHS invites any former students to participate in the project.
Interested interview subjects may email info@ChenangoHistorical.org to volunteer and for more information.
Materials sought for school exhibit
NORWICH — The Chenango Arts Council is seeking memorabilia, photos, yearbooks and the like for a Back to School exhibit focused on the years that middle and high school students were educated at 27 W. Main St. in Norwich.
Items are requested to be dropped off by Sept. 10. The exhibit will open Sept. 17. Items will be returned after the exhibit ends on Oct. 1.
Call 607-336-2787 or email info@chenangoarts.org for more information.
Vendors, volunteers sought for festival
SHARON SPRINGS — The Sharon Springs Chamber of Commerce is seeking craft and food vendors for its Harvest Festival scheduled for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday Sept. 18 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19.
Volunteers are also needed to help with the event.
According to a media release, organizers are working closely with the Schoharie County Department of Health with regard to COVID attendance guidelines and health regulations.
Interested vendors and volunteers may visit www.sharonspringschamber.org or call 518-860-5513 for more information.
Area schools adopt free meal service
Several area school districts have amended their policies related to school meal service under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program, according to information issued by the state Education Department.
Students attending district schools in Oneonta, Afton, Milford, Sidney, Sidney Center, Bainbridge-Guilford, Unatego and Charlotte Valley in Davenport during the 2021-22 school year will not be charged for the meals they are served.
