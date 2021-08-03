Lecture on veterans to be presented
HOBART — The lecture “Hobart Veterans from the American Revolution to the Civil War,” will be presented to the public by Cathy Rappleyea at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, at the Hobart Historical Society at 54 Cornell Ave. in Hobart.
Engines wanted for September Jamboree
EAST MEREDITH — Entries are wanted for this year’s Dan Rion Memorial Antique Engine Jamboree & Powerfest scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Hanford Mills Museum in East Meredith.
According to a media release, tractors, outboard motors, Doodlebugs, hit-and-miss engines, model engines, water-cooled and air-cooled gas engines as well as cars, trucks, fire engines and motorcycles may be entered and will be considered for prizes.
There is no entry fee to exhibit at the Antique Engine Jamboree. Registration forms are available online at www.hanfordmills.org or by calling 607-278-5744.
Exhibitors who register by Aug. 12 will be entered to win a wooden crate or wine rack, crafted on the water-powered machinery at Hanford Mills.
