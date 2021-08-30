Afton school board to meet Thursday
AFTON — The Afton Central School Board of Education will hold its Regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, in the Margery Secrest Memorial Auditorium. Visitors are asked to use the entrance 1 on Sand Street for board meetings.
Church to sell chicken halves in Davenport
DAVENPORT — The Charlotte Valley Presbyterian Church will host a barbecue chicken halves sale by donation starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4 at the Davenport Firehouse on Main Street in Davenport.
Free parking is available.
Proceeds will benefit the general operating fund.
Entertaining event set for Sunday
FLEISCHMANNS — A Fleischmanns Labor Day Weekend Street Fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5.
According to a media release, Main Street will be lined with booths featuring vendors of crafts, collectibles and antiques and food.
Children and families will be entertained by street performers and a bounce house. New this year, Andes, Margaretville, Roxbury Paint the Town plein air painters will paint in the morning and show their finished paintings at 1 p.m. Live music will be provided by Country Express.
Contact Yvonne Reuter at evyg3399@verizon.net for more information.
Fire company to sell chicken halves
GARRATTSVILLE — Garrattsville Fire Company will host a takeout drive-thru chicken barbecue starting at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5.
Chicken halves will be available for $7 each.
Vendors welcome at fall festival
MARGARETVILLE — Vendors are wanted for the 17th annual Cauliflower Festival to be held Saturday, Sept. 25, in Margaretville’s Village Park.
Businesses, artists, craftspeople, food purveyors and nonprofit organizations are welcome. Vendor forms are available at www.margaretvillecauliflowerfestival.org/forms/.
According to a media release, the free festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event showcases all that is best about rural life — fresh food, traditional music and craft, agricultural bounty offered by Pure Catskills producers, and the history of the Catskills.
Call the Central Catskills Chamber of Commerce at 845-586-3300 for more information.
Seats available for September trip
Seats are still available for the Schenevus Young at Heart’s “Doo Wop Sounds and Fall Colors trip to Villa Roma Resort” in Callicoon scheduled for Monday, Sept 27.
A bus will depart Schenevus VFW at 8 a.m. and take on more passengers at 8:30 a.m. at Price Chopper Plaza in Oneonta. Arrival in Callicoon is expected by 10 a.m.
After a welcome reception, scheduled activities, free time and lunch at the resort, a 90-minute musical revue featuring Vinnie Brandi’s Corvettes, will begin at 1:45 p.m.
Menu options for lunch include pot roast, chicken Française or fillet of cod.
The bus is expected back in Oneonta by 5 p.m. and Schenevus by 5:30 p.m.
The $108 per person fee is due no later than Sept. 18. Reservations and menu choices may be made with Connie French at 607-397-8134 or Yvonne Brooker at 518-944-5802.
Checks made payable to Schenevus Young at Heart may be mailed to French at P.O. Box 441, Worcester, NY 12197.
