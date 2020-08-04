Falling Footsteps event set for Aug. 29
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — Falling Footsteps, a fun in the mud 5K and one-mile walk, will be held on Saturday, Aug. 29, at Richfield Springs Sportsmen’s Club at 1497 County Highway 25 in Richfield Springs.
According to a media release, part of the 21st annual Route 20 Road Challenge, the 5k will include water, mud and hills. A scenic one-mile walk will also be offered. The run will start at 9 a.m followed by the walk at 9:05 a.m.
Preregistration is $15 and registration on Aug. 29 will be $20. The deadline to register online at runsignup.com/rsccmud is Aug. 27. Hard copy registration must be postmarked by Aug. 19. It may be downloaded at www.richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org. Registration on Aug. 29, will be from 7:30 to 8:45 a.m.
Participants in each category will be limited to the first 50 registered runners/walkers. Those younger than 18 must have guardian-signed permission to participate.
Prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers in each age group. All registrants will receive a beverage glass.
Proceeds will benefit programming at the Richfield Springs Community Center.
Annual meeting set by lake organization
The annual meeting of the Otsego Lake Association will be held online from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8. A link to the video conference will be available at www.otsegolakeassociation.org.
Email info@otsegolakeassociation.org for more information.
Barbecue proceeds set to go to SALT
SCHOHARIE — A drive-through chicken barbecue fundraiser for Schoharie Area Long Term Development will be held from 11:30 a.m. until sold out Saturday. Aug. 8, at the Schoharie County visitor parking lot on Spring Street in Schoharie.
Presale tickets are available online at saltdevelopment.org/bbq or from any SALT board member.
The $12 barbecue dinner by Delights Catering will include a half chicken, baked potato, coleslaw and dinner roll.
