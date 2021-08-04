September Jamboree looking for engines
EAST MEREDITH — Entries are wanted for this year’s Dan Rion Memorial Antique Engine Jamboree & Powerfest scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Hanford Mills Museum in East Meredith.
According to a media release, tractors, outboard motors, Doodlebugs, hit-and-miss engines, model engines, water-cooled and air-cooled gas engines as well as cars, trucks, fire engines and motorcycles may be entered and will be considered for prizes.
There is no entry fee to exhibit at the Antique Engine Jamboree. Registration forms are available online at www.hanfordmills.org or by calling 607-278-5744.
Exhibitors who register by Aug. 12 will be entered to win a wooden crate or wine rack, crafted on the water-powered machinery at Hanford Mills.
Talk to focus on NY’s legitimacy
JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Historical Society will present “Building Legitimacy: New York and Neoclassicism,” a talk by Lauren Lyons, chartering coordinator and assistant to the State Historian at the New York State Museum, at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Maple Museum at 221 Creamery St. in Jefferson.
Neoclassicism is defined as the revival of a classical style or treatment in art, literature, architecture, or music.
According to a media release, following the end of the American Revolution, the United States wanted to legitimize its existence. The decision was made to evoke Ancient Greece and Rome throughout American art, architecture, monikers and literature. The neoclassical movement reportedly took America – and New York — by storm and classical imagery and building styles were found everywhere.
The state seal, adopted in 1778, incorporated some of the movement’s images such as the eagle and lion said to represent power, victory, bravery, vigilance and fortitude; columns — common in ancient architecture, alluded to temporal and spiritual aspiration and power; globes — imperial rule; and togas embodied virtues and ideals attributed to the symbols.
Saturday’s presentation will reveal the meanings behind New York’s common architectural landscape.
Replacement band found for Thursday
NORWICH — The Duke Robillard Band of Rhode Island will play at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, in East Park as a replacement for Shinyribs who had to cancel because of illness. The performance is part of the NBT Bank free Summer Concert Series.
According to a media release, Robillard has been nominated twice for Grammy Awards and has won many Blues Music Awards as Best Guitarist.
His most recent band has added a horn section, bringing him back to early in his career as the founder of Roomful of Blues. Since then, he has moved throughout the artistic world, including replacing Jimmie Vaughan as guitarist in the Fabulous Thunderbirds to working as a producer, photographer, painter and gardener. Visit www.chenangobluesfest.org for more information.
Historic marker to be unveiled
WEST WINFIELD — A historic marker will be unveiled at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, in the village of West Winfield.
According to a media release, the marker will explain how the village originated around 170 years ago. It was then that the Utica-Burlington Plank Road crossed the Great Western Turnpike causing homes and businesses to grow around the intersection. West Winfield became incorporated in 1898.
The marker is the result of an application by the Route 20 Association of New York State and the William G. Pomeroy Foundation.
The dedication ceremony will take place at the corner of North Street and U.S. Route 20 and will feature local dignitaries and a short history of the village by Town Historian Steve Davis.
Gathering planned with flood victims
GILBERTSVILLE — Artist Dennis Stahl of Studio Dionysus at 125 Marion Ave. in Gilbertsville will host a community healing gathering there at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7. Last month’s severe flash floods and the damage they caused in the village and throughout the Butternut Valley will be discussed.
Stahl may be reached at 607-988-7708 for more information.
Historian, author to give book talk
DELHI — Karen McLaughlin Cuccinello will be at the Delaware County Historical Association in Delhi at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, to talk about and sign her recently published book, “Historic New York: A Tour of More Than 120 of the State’s Top National Landmarks.”
According to a media release, the book is a guide to historic sites in the state organized by their geographic locations.
Cuccinello is the town of Summit and village of Stamford historian. She also serves as deputy director of Region 7 of the New York State Association of Public Historians.
DCHA is at 46549 State Highway 10 in Delhi. Admission to the event is free. Books will be available for $21.95. DCHA members will receive a 10% discount.
Call 607-746-3849, or email dcha@delhi.net for more information.
Annual Gun Showto be in Unadilla
UNADILLA — The 44th Annual Gun Show and Flea Market will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, at Unadilla Rod & Gun Club. Guns, swords and military relics will be included.
More than 100 dealers are expected. Items may be bought, sold, or traded.
Vendors do not need reservations for the flea market.
All federal and state firearms laws will be observed.
The event is co-sponsored by Mid-State Arms Collectors and Unadilla Rod & Gun Club.
Agency sets deadline for school program
SIDNEY — The Sidney office of Catholic Charities will continue to register families for its free School Supplies & Backpack Program for the 2021-22 school year until Friday, Aug. 13.
Parents and guardians who have students enrolled in the Sidney Central School district that meet the income requirements may qualify for the program and are instructed to call 607-604-4071 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.