COVID testing set at site in Worcester
WORCESTER — A free COVID-19 testing clinic will be held from 9 a.m. until noon Thursday, Aug. 6, at the town municipal building at 19 Katie Lane in Worcester.
According to a release from the Otsego County Department of Health, the drive-up testing site is for Otsego County residents who are not sick but who want to be tested. The test performed will be a nasal pharyngeal swab.
Pregistered individuals will be required to remain in their vehicles and wear masks when pulling up to the test site.
Call 607-547-4279 for more information and to preregister.
Anyone who is exhibiting sympoms of COVID-19 should call 607-547-5555 to be screened by a medical provider.
Monetary donations sought for pantry
MORRIS — The Morris Farmers’ Market will accept cash donations this week for the Butternut Valley Food Pantry in recognition of National Farm Market Week being observed through Aug. 8.
National Farm Market Week was designed to celebrate the support that has been demonstrated in communities for farmers and farmers’ markets throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a media release from the state Department of Agriculture and Markets, coordinated by the Farmers’ Market Federation of New York, other markets will join the Morris market by partnering with their local emergency food programs and food pantries in an effort to alleviate hunger in the state’s first-ever initiative called Give Back NY.
Also participating in Give Back NY are Catskill Cattle Farm Stand at 96 Laurel Bank Ave. in Deposit and Cooperstown Farmers’ Market at 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley in Cooperstown.
The market in Morris is open from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays. Located behind the firehouse at 117 E. Main St. in Morris, a new vendor will offer quail eggs.
Regular items include maple syrup, wood products, baked goods and seasonal produce.
Interested vendors may call Tina Shields at 607-263-5203 for more information.
Vendors are not charged a fee to sell at the market which is scheduled to close Oct. 15.
Stories and how-to to be presented
WALTON — Virtual Storytime with Amber will be held at 10:30 a.m. Fridays, Aug. 7 and 14, on the William B. Ogden Free Library’s Facebook page. Songs, poems and books for young library users will be shared.
David Wasik will present an interactive how-to on creating a mini-book for those pre-k to teenage on Zoom at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8.
According to a media release, the open-ended creative writing exercise will combine hand written text with drawings, pictures and arts and crafts.
Call 607-865-5929 for more information, including how to participate in Saturday’s program.
Annual meeting set by lake organization
The annual meeting of the Otsego Lake Association will be held online from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8. A link to the video conference will be available at www.otsegolakeassociation.org.
Email info@otsegolakeassociation.org for more information.
Barbecue proceeds set to go to SALT
SCHOHARIE — A drive-through chicken barbecue fundraiser for Schoharie Area Long Term Development will be held from 11:30 a.m. until sold out Saturday. Aug. 8, at the Schoharie County visitor parking lot on Spring Street in Schoharie.
Presale tickets are available online at saltdevelopment.org/bbq or from any SALT board member.
The $12 barbecue dinner by Delights Catering will include a half chicken, baked potato, coleslaw and dinner roll.
