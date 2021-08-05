Seats available for fall Lancaster trip
Seats are still available for a trip to the Lancaster, Pennsylvania area on Friday, Oct. 22, to include shopping, dining and a matinee performance of the Biblical production “Queen Esther” at Sight & Sound Millennium Theatre.
Sponsored by Susquehanna Valley Senior Citizens, a bus will leave the American Legion in Milford at 6 a.m. and will pick-up passengers at Price Chopper Plaza in Oneonta at 6:30 a.m. Lunch, at 11:30 a.m. at Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl featuring Pennsylvania Dutch specialties, will be followed by the matinee in Strasburg.
The bus will depart for its return trip around 5:30 p.m. and is expected to be in Oneonta at 11 p.m. and Milford at 11:30 p.m.
The cost of the trip is $175 per person. Reservations may be made with Linda Martinez at 607-434-1054. Checks payable to SVSC are to be received by her at 131 Dorr Edison Road, Oneonta, NY 13820 no later than Sept. 17.
Office sets school program deadline
SIDNEY — The Sidney office of Catholic Charities will continue to register eligible families for its free School Supplies & Backpack Program for the 2021-22 school year until Friday, Aug. 13.
Call 607-604-4071 for more information.
