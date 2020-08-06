Stories and how-to set to be presented
WALTON — Virtual Storytime with Amber will be held at 10:30 a.m. Fridays, Aug. 7 and 14, on the William B. Ogden Free Library’s Facebook page. Songs, poems and books for young library users will be shared.
David Wasik will present an interactive how-to on creating a mini-book for those pre-k to teenage on Zoom at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8.
According to a media release, the open-ended creative writing exercise will combine hand written text with drawings, pictures and arts and crafts.
Call 607-865-5929 for more information, including how to participate in Saturday’s program.
Annual meeting set by lake organization
The annual meeting of the Otsego Lake Association will be held online from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8.
A link to the video conference will be available at www.otsegolakeassociation.org.
Email info@otsego lakeassociation.org for more information.
Barbecue proceeds set to go to SALT
SCHOHARIE — A drive-through chicken barbecue fundraiser for Schoharie Area Long Term Development will be held from 11:30 a.m. until sold out Saturday. Aug. 8, at the Schoharie County visitor parking lot on Spring Street in Schoharie.
Presale tickets are available online at saltdevelopment.org/bbq or from any SALT board member.
The $12 barbecue dinner by Delights Catering will include a half chicken, baked potato, coleslaw and dinner roll.
Updates to be made to website listings
Area support groups may provide any updated meeting information, including the return of in-person meetings, to The Daily Star by emailing community@thedailystar.com.
Spa library fully operational again
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — The Richfield Springs Public Library at 102 W. Main St. in Richfield Springs is fully operational. Appointments are no longer needed to visit the library.
The library is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m. until noon Saturdays.
Call 315-858-0230 or visit libraries.4cls.org/richfieldsprings/ for more information.
Food distribution to be held locally
HARTWICK — The Hartwick/Mount Vision Food Pantry will host a drive-up food distribution from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at the pantry at Hartwick Methodist Church at 3080 County Highway 11 in Hartwick.
Masks will be required. All are welcome. Call 607-293-7331for more information.
