Spa library fully operational again
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — The Richfield Springs Public Library at 102 W. Main St. in Richfield Springs is fully operational again. Appointments are no longer needed to visit the library.
The library is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m. until noon Saturdays.
Call 315-858-0230 or visit libraries.4cls.org/richfieldsprings/ for more information.
Food distribution to be held locally
HARTWICK — The Hartwick/Mount Vision Food Pantry will host a drive-up food distribution from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at the pantry at Hartwick Methodist Church at 3080 County Highway 11 in Hartwick.
Masks will be required. All are welcome. Call 607-293-7331 for more information.
